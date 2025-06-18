Dave Fleschner Releases Deep Cuts Vinyl, A Rich Exploration of Soul Jazz Roots and Innovation

Dave Fleschner has announced the release of Deep Cuts, a masterfully produced vinyl experience that honors the past while carving a new path in soul jazz.

Portland, Oregon, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performer, composer, and producer Dave Fleschner has officially released Deep Cuts, a limited-edition vinyl that revisits and expands upon his trio’s earlier CD, Creepin’ Up. This release signifies his long-awaited debut on vinyl, a format that perfectly complements his analog sensibilities and reverence for the improvisational roots of jazz.

“This album is a love letter to the lineage of soul jazz and the energy of improvisation,” says Fleschner. “I’ve poured so much of my journey into this release. It shows what can happen when musical friendships are allowed to grow, creativity is nurtured over time, and tradition meets innovation. I can’t wait for people to drop the needle on this one and hear what I’ve been building.”

Deep Cuts is spread across four sides of two records. The first three sides feature a collection of Fleschner’s original compositions, highlighting his understanding of groove-based improvisation and melodic development. These tracks range in tone from funky and soulful to contemplative and experimental.

Side Four takes a different direction. It pays homage to jazz’s rich tradition, including iconic compositions originally penned by legends of the genre. Deep Cuts is a blend of blues, funk, gospel, and swing that reflects the rawness of street-level grooves and the intellectual rigor of jazz improvisation.





Blues Cruise.

Fans will find a QR code that unlocks a hidden page on Fleschner’s website inside the vinyl’s sleeve. There, they can access a digital trove of additional music, including selections from previous trio albums, live performances, and recordings from his collaborations with other organ trios. Sheet music charts, archival posters, and other memorabilia are also included. “I’ve always wanted to create a collector’s experience that bridges the tactile charm of vinyl and the accessibility of digital content because I aim to expand the listening experience into a deeper encounter with my art,” Fleschner states.

Fleschner has always been known for his versatility, authenticity, and commitment to American roots traditions. A seasoned keyboardist, composer, and arranger, he has spent decades performing globally and contributing to an astonishing range of musical projects. Fleschner’s professional background, which includes everything from composing for musical theater to leading touring bands, allows him to breathe new life into every project.

Besides being a prolific recording artist, Fleschner is also a passionate advocate for live music. He thrives in the atmosphere of a live audience, whether leading an ensemble, accompanying vocalists, or headlining a music fest. His belief that music connects people on a primal level is reflected in the emotional reactions he witnesses night after night, those quiet moments of collective catharsis that only live performances can deliver.

This passion continues to fuel a busy schedule of upcoming events. Fleschner is active in the live music scene, collaborating with United by Music America, as well as various ensembles and youth programs, while serving as a mentor and leader in his local music community. His work includes educational outreach, festival appearances, and performance series that spotlight emerging and established musicians.

While Deep Cuts is Fleschner’s latest project, fans who follow Fleschner will experience a mix of intimate sets, festival stages, and collaborative projects that demonstrate his ongoing commitment to musical excellence and community engagement.

