Oatey Co. Promotes Rohan Adwalpalker to Vice President, Financial Strategy & Risk

CLEVELAND, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Rohan Adwalpalker has been promoted to Vice President, Financial Strategy & Risk.

With two decades of experience in accounting and financial planning, Adwalpalker brings extensive expertise, strategic insight and leadership to his new role. Since joining Oatey nearly four years ago as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, he has led the company’s annual budgeting process and played a critical role in enhancing monthly forecasting procedures. His leadership has driven greater accuracy and efficiency across financial planning functions.

As Vice President, Adwalpalker will provide strategic leadership across Oatey’s financial planning landscape, refining core forecasting and budgeting practices. He will also spearhead the enhancement of a robust data and risk management framework to support long-term business agility and growth.

“My time at Oatey has been incredibly fulfilling, both professionally and personally,” said Adwalpalker. “I’m energized by the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to collaborate across the organization to advance our strategic goals and achieve shared success.”

“Rohan’s promotion is a reflection of his outstanding contributions and the strategic impact he’s made since joining Oatey,” said Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Logan Weiland. “His operational insight and results-driven approach have been instrumental in advancing our planning capabilities, and I’m confident he will continue to drive meaningful results in his expanded role.”

Based in Northeast Ohio, Adwalpalker holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business management from Dempo College of Commerce and Economics in India.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

