Talonvest Secures $17.8M in Financings for a Four-Property Portfolio

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $17,800,000 refinance loan on behalf of Tierra Corporation for a four-property self storage portfolio located across high-demand markets in Southern California and Arizona. The portfolio includes properties in Riverside, Redlands, and Indio, California, as well as Yuma, Arizona. In total, the facilities span 377,939 net rentable square feet and comprise 2,252 non-climate-controlled drive-up units, 25 climate-controlled units, 4 manager units, and 198 RV parking spaces.

The non-recourse, CMBS execution loan was structured with a sub-6% fixed interest rate and 10 years of interest-only payments. Art Flaming, Principal of Tierra Corporation, commented, "Talonvest’s deep lender relationships and expert execution were critical in securing favorable terms in a shifting market environment.”

The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Eric Snyder, Britt Taylor, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

