RCP responds to UKHACC Building a climate-resilient health system in the UK report

Dr Mark Harber, special adviser on sustainability at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

"Climate change is no longer tomorrow's problem. Increasing heat-related deaths and the spread of infectious diseases show that its effects are already being felt across the UK. This report serves as a reminder that climate change is one of the biggest threats to health, and the NHS must be prepared to respond to its growing impacts.

"Investing in NHS infrastructure to prevent our hospitals from overheating during high temperatures and equipping our workforce to respond to climate-related risks must be prioritised with urgency. Without committed and sustained action, we risk leaving the NHS – and the communities it serves – unprepared for the significant health challenges posed by a changing climate.”