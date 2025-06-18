COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ALERTS TEXANS TO RISK OF INVASIVE FUNGUS THREATENING TEXAS AGRICULTURE

Commissioner Miller urges Texans not to panic but instead to remain vigilant as fungus from China raises red flags



AUSTIN—Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) issued a statewide warning to residents about the threat of head blight (Fusarium graminearum). Left unchecked, this fungal pathogen poses a significant risk to America’s food supply and has raised national concern as a potential bioweapon. Recently, federal authorities charged three Chinese citizens, one of whom is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, with smuggling this fungus into the United States.

“There is no need for producers or the public to overreact as we have full containment of the fungus,” Commissioner Miller emphasized. “As producers, we must stay on top of any threat to the agricultural industry. Fusarium graminearum is a potent plant pathogen that attacks corn, wheat, barley, and other essential crops for American agriculture. The concern goes beyond reduced yields; we could face toxins in bread, cereal, and livestock feed, which could disrupt our food supply. That means we must remain vigilant, stay informed, and stay ahead of risks.”

Fusarium graminearum, commonly referred to as head blight or scab, produces mycotoxins such as deoxynivalenol (DON), also known as vomitoxin. This poses several health risks to humans and can lead to economic losses for livestock producers. Grains contaminated and transferred to humans may cause nausea, vomiting, and immune system issues. For Texas consumers, this represents a serious threat to our personal health, food supply, and security.

Here are a few signs of Fusarium graminearum infection that producers should look out for:

Bleached or prematurely whitened spikelets, especially in small grains like wheat and barley. Pink or salmon-colored fungal growth is often visible at the base of infected kernels under moist conditions. Shriveled, lightweight, or chalky grains known as “tombstone” kernels. Dark brown discoloration on the rachis (stem of the head) may lead to spikelet sterility above the infection point. Mycotoxins, especially deoxynivalenol (DON), affect grain safety and marketability.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll repeat it again: we cannot allow anyone to compromise our national security. I’m proud of Texas for responding promptly when those mysterious seeds from China returned. We must act consistently, stay proactive, assert our stance, and convey to the world that Texas agriculture is not to be trifled with.”

Lab tests are the only means to confirm crop infection.

Any producer who suspects infected crops should contact the Texas Department of Agriculture immediately at 1(800) TELL-TDA.