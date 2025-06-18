GOVERNOR MEYER ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION CREDIT PROGRAM FOR DELAWAREANS STRUGGLING WITH UTILITY BILLS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Media Contact: Mila Myles, mila.myles@delaware.gov
WILMINGTON – Today, Governor Matt Meyer announces an agreement with Delmarva Power to cover the energy bills of struggling Delaware families:
“Today, the State of Delaware is proud to announce a meaningful step forward for Delaware families. Through a renewed partnership between the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) and Delmarva Power, we are proud to announce the expansion of the Home Energy Check-Up and Counseling Program (HEC²). Not only will the expansion deliver immediate utility bill credits to eligible households, but it will also invest in long-term energy efficiency improvements that reduce costs over time.
“This is a win for the people of Delaware. At a time when energy prices have stretched household budgets through both winter and summer, this agreement will bring nearly $6.5 million in total relief and energy-saving support to our communities—without shifting any of the cost burden onto customers. It’s a model of what collaboration between government, utilities, and community organizations can achieve when we put people first. Together, we’re building a more resilient, energy-efficient Delaware, one where no one is left behind.”
This agreement is not contingent on any new legislation passing and funds will be distributed to Home Energy Check-Up and Counseling Program (HEC²) to applicants who earn up to 350% of the federal poverty level and are delinquent on their energy bills. The State of Delaware estimates nearly 20,000 Delawareans will be aided by this one-time cash infusion.
For additional questions, please contact Mila Myles at mila.myles@delaware.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.