GOVERNOR MEYER ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION CREDIT PROGRAM FOR DELAWAREANS STRUGGLING WITH UTILITY BILLS 

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

WILMINGTON – Today, Governor Matt Meyer announces an agreement with Delmarva Power to cover the energy bills of struggling Delaware families:

“Today, the State of Delaware is proud to announce a meaningful step forward for Delaware families. Through a renewed partnership between the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) and Delmarva Power, we are proud to announce the expansion of the Home Energy Check-Up and Counseling Program (HEC²). Not only will the expansion deliver immediate utility bill credits to eligible households, but it will also invest in long-term energy efficiency improvements that reduce costs over time.

“This is a win for the people of Delaware. At a time when energy prices have stretched household budgets through both winter and summer, this agreement will bring nearly $6.5 million in total relief and energy-saving support to our communities—without shifting any of the cost burden onto customers. It’s a model of what collaboration between government, utilities, and community organizations can achieve when we put people first. Together, we’re building a more resilient, energy-efficient Delaware, one where no one is left behind.”

This agreement is not contingent on any new legislation passing and funds will be distributed to Home Energy Check-Up and Counseling Program (HEC²) to applicants who earn up to 350% of the federal poverty level and are delinquent on their energy bills. The State of Delaware estimates nearly 20,000 Delawareans will be aided by this one-time cash infusion.



