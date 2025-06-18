Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale Marks 15 Years of Dedicated Home Service in Western Chicago Suburbs

Local Family-Owned Business Marks Milestone Anniversary with a 4.8 Out of 5-Star Rating—a Rarity in an Industry Plagued by Unreliable Service Providers

West Chicago, IL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where small businesses face unprecedented challenges, Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale stands as a beacon of entrepreneurial success, celebrating 15 years of turning commercial and residential problems into solutions across the western suburbs of Chicago. Since Wayne and Kim Owczarzak founded their family business on March 15, 2010, they've completed thousands of projects while maintaining the personal touch that sets local businesses apart from corporate competitors. While many small businesses struggle to survive their first decade, Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale's 15-year milestone stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and community.





Built Local, Staying Local

Wayne and Kim launched their handyman services business with a clear mission: to offer skilled, professional maintenance services from people you can trust. Over the past decade and a half, they have cultivated a dedicated team of experienced handyman professionals who serve clients across more than 28 cities throughout the western suburbs of Chicago, including Wheaton, Hinsdale, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Winfield, West Chicago, Lombard, Schaumburg, and surrounding Chicagoland suburbs. The team takes pride in consistently bringing a personal touch to every home repair and business maintenance project.

"We're incredibly thankful to our amazing team members who bring professionalism and care to every job, and to the entire community for embracing us as their trusted local handyman service," said Kim Owczarzak, co-owner. "The support we've received from our neighbors, clients, and community partners has been the foundation of our success, and we're honored to continue serving this wonderful area."

Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale provides comprehensive home and business repair and maintenance services, including carpentry, drywall repair, door installation and repair, bathroom remodeling, tile installation, and general property improvements. All work is performed by experienced, skilled, and insured service professionals and comes with a one-year warranty. The A+ rated, Better Business Bureau-accredited company has earned a reputation for reliability among homeowners and business owners across the western Chicago suburbs.

Whether tackling a homeowner's weekend to-do list or providing ongoing facility maintenance for local businesses, Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale delivers reliable solutions with quality workmanship and exceptional client service.

Commitment to Community Service

For Wayne and Kim, service extends far beyond the jobsite. Their team participates annually in a National Day of Service, contributing skilled labor to local shelters, food pantries, veteran service centers, and Habitat for Humanity projects. Over the years, the Mr. Handyman crew has donated over a thousand volunteer hours installing flooring, repairing drywall, installing doors and windows, and completing deck repairs for families in need throughout the western suburbs of Chicago.

"Helping families move into safe, livable homes is exactly why we do what we do," said Kim Owczarzak. "Working with Habitat for Humanity has given us the chance to make a real difference in our community, and it's something our whole team takes tremendous pride in."

The company's community involvement encompasses volunteering with local nonprofits, supporting senior safety programs, and collaborating with local chambers of commerce and schools. Their philosophy is straightforward: treat clients like neighbors and treat the community like family.

Looking Ahead with Gratitude

"We've watched big-box stores and app-based services try to replace the personal touch, but our growth proves that people still value relationships," said Wayne Owczarzak, co-owner. "When Mrs. Johnson calls us for the fifth time in three years, she's not just hiring a handyman—she's calling a trusted friend who knows her home's history."

As they celebrate this significant milestone, the Owczarzaks remain steadfast in their commitment to the founding principles that have guided their success: providing quality service, fostering community involvement, and upholding personal accountability. Despite substantial growth over 15 years, the professionals at Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale maintain their dedication to small business values and deep roots in the neighborhoods they serve.

Looking ahead, the Owczarzaks plan to expand their community impact initiatives, including enhancing home safety and mobility for families, as well as partnering with local businesses for commercial maintenance programs.

"Our next 15 years will focus on not just serving our community, but helping build the next generation of skilled craftspeople," Wayne noted.

Ready to Experience 15 Years of Trusted Expertise?

With summer's peak commercial and home improvement season underway and contractor availability at a premium, now is the ideal time to secure your projects with the most trusted handyman services in the western Chicago suburbs. Whether you need help with deck repairs, bathroom updates, kitchen improvements, or that growing honey-do list, Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale is ready to bring their decade and a half of experience to your next project. From to-do lists and minor home repairs to major renovations, their skilled handymen deliver the same quality service and personal attention that has made them the trusted handyman choice for 15 years.

Contact Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale today to book your convenient appointment time and discover why thousands of local families and businesses have relied on their expertise since 2010. Call or text (630) 657-0378, visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/wheaton-hinsdale/, or email csr@mhmwheaton.com to get started on your next home or business improvement project.









About Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale

Mr. Handyman of Wheaton-Hinsdale has been serving the western Chicago suburbs since 2010, providing professional home and business maintenance and repair services to communities including Wheaton, Hinsdale, Glen Ellyn, Carol Stream, Winfield, West Chicago, Lombard, Downers Grove, and surrounding areas. The locally owned and operated business offers a comprehensive range of handyman services, backed by skilled and insured professionals, along with a one-year warranty. Services include carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, painting, drywall repair, and general property maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company maintains Better Business Bureau A+ accreditation with zero complaints and has completed over 5,000 projects, achieving an 87% client satisfaction rating.



