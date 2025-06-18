HIP Video Promo Presents: Staunch Moderates releases brand new music video 'Rolling Stone' (LIVE)

New Single "Rolling Stone" (LIVE) Celebrates 100 Years of American Pop Culture with Genre-Blending Homage

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staunch Moderates is not just an artist—it’s a multi-faceted, ambitious cultural phenomenon. Champions of honest and respectful political discourse, their works of entertainment—including award-winning music and film—bridge the gap between essential information and mass appeal. The grassroots intellectual movement was founded in Aspen, CO, as a single-purpose initiative to address the political divisiveness in society. Leading the charge are Greg Simmons and Bo Persiko, longtime friends and devoted advocates for civil discourse within the political landscape. As DJ Staunch & the Bigfoots, their musical moniker, accompanied by their eight-foot-tall bigfoot mascot, they’ve always followed their creative intuition, weaving up to eight genres of music that bolster their fearless freeform hip-hop. They create music with a bold mission: to connect, inspire positive change, and identify shared goals.

In 2025, they’re broadening their horizons even further, delivering a visual album and a companion virtual live concert video, pulled from all three of their previous records—each accompanied by a feature-length film or individual music video. Already, THE STAUNCH MODERATES EXPERIENCE has been sweeping the film festival circuit, racking up awards from renowned organizations across the globe. Recently recognized by Spin Magazine as one of the “Ten Musicians Shaping the Future of Sound,” fans should strap in—because there’s much more to come, and they won’t want to miss another minute.

The first three tracks of THE STAUNCH MODERATES EXPERIENCE waste no time paying homage to a hundred years of American pop culture music history. No slice of rock n’ roll history is complete without the indelible influence of Rolling Stone. This trailblazing magazine has spotlighted the biggest captivators and innovators since its inception in 1967. Naturally, “Rolling Stone’s” beat captures that larger-than-life creative energy, swaggering and swaying with a touch of down-south flair, boosted by soaring guitar riffs and buoyant harmonies that poke through the chorus like a ray of sunshine. But it’s Shorty Mack’s smooth, imaginative bars that truly set the scene, painting the portrait of the magazine’s epic history and legacy. Part enthralling history lesson, part vibrant celebration, and part plunge into sunny absurdity, it’s destined to part the clouds and brighten listeners’ day with its infectious grooves and timeless allure.

The latest live reimagination amplifies 6 decades of rock-n’-roll’s untamable unruliness. The “Rolling Stone” music video fans thought they knew has been thoroughly tricked out, featuring the largest “staunch” crew in the group’s history. Fans will recognize founder and CEO Simmons, Kyle Knight, longtime collaborator Shorty Mack, the unmistakable mascot DJ Staunch, and the shimmering Staunchettes. Teetering on sensory overload, it feels almost like a fever dream or acid trip—four minutes of pure, chaotic bliss. Whether someone has been following DJ Staunch & the Bigfoots’ meteoric rise for years or has just discovered them now, “Rolling Stone Live” captures what makes this group’s artistry so compelling and distinctive. And it’s just one small part of the larger experience—a vital cog in the roaring machine of Staunch Moderate’s most powerful burst of positivity yet.

More Staunch Moderates at HIP Video Promo

More Staunch Moderates on their website

More Staunch Moderates on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.