Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 17-18 FOMC meeting
June 18, 2025
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the June 17-18 meeting.
