DEC Reminds Boaters of the Need to Properly Inspect and Clean Boats

Montpelier, Vt. – With this year’s boating season underway, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding all boaters that it is critical to properly inspect and clean (or decontaminate) boats and other watercraft. This helps protect the state’s waterways from the spread of aquatic invasive species like zebra mussels or Eurasian watermilfoil plants. Aquatic invasive species are organisms that live in lakes and ponds and can have negative impacts when introduced to natural lake habitats.

“Aquatic invasive species pose a serious threat to our environment, economy, and health,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Strong local partnerships, robust monitoring, and spread prevention programs are key to minimizing the impacts of aquatic invasive species.”

Boaters must follow the aquatic nuisance control transport prohibition law. That means they must decontaminate boats and other watercraft before moving between waterbodies. Volunteers at public boat launches, also known as public access greeters, can help boaters inspect their boats at no cost to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

“The risk of transporting aquatic invasives is greatest when leaving a waterbody that has invasive species,” said DEC Aquatic Invasive Species Section Manager Kimberly Jensen. “All boaters must Clean, Drain, and Dry boats and other watercraft to reduce the threat of spreading new aquatic invasive species.”

Boaters have three options to decontaminate boats:

Hot wash and drain, Cold wash, drain, and dry for 5 days, or Drain and dry for 14 days.

DEC is working to enhance the Vermont Public Access Greeter Programs this summer. Greeters are taking new trainings to boost capacity and getting a new “Boater Attention Card” to hand out to the public. The card helps greeters inform boaters in a standard, friendly way of how to properly inspect and decontaminate boats and other watercraft.

To meet spread prevention goals for all watercraft, DEC is also working to increase access to hot-wash services that decontaminate watercraft. This summer, service providers will be available in the Champlain Valley. DEC is also setting up a state-operated hot-wash service in the Northeast Kingdom that will serve as a pilot during the 2025 boating season.

Learn more about the Aquatic Invasive Species Program or take part in the Vermont Public Access Greeter Program. For more information, contact Kimberly Jensen at 802-490-6120 or Kimberly.Jensen@Vermont.gov.

