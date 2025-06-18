Authentic Holdings Inc. Partnership with Swerve TV Debuts with Highly Successful 'Ring of Combat' Live Broadcast

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Authentic Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHRO ) today announced a landmark licensing agreement between one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Maybacks Global Entertainment, LLC, https://www.maybackstv.com/ and Swerve TV https://swerve.tv / which has been validated by a highly successful inaugural live broadcast.

The partnership's first event, a live stream of the legendary "Ring of Combat" promotion from the Tropicana in Atlantic City this past Friday June 13th, exceeded viewership expectations and generated a significant social media buzz, powerfully demonstrating the value of placing premier content on Swerve TV's massive distribution platform. Swerve TV's channels are accessible in 80% of U.S. and Canadian homes and reach an audience of over 5 million combat sports fans.

Steve Shannon, CEO and founder of Swerve TV, stated, "Lou Neglia's Ring of Combat athlete and production quality are unparalleled. Chris and Lou's events are top performers for Swerve, and we are proud to partner with them delivering outstanding MMA for free to our audience."

Chris Giordano, President of Maybacks Global Entertainment, stated, "Swerve TV's audience is absolutely perfect for our Ring of Combat promotion. Nobody serves up combat sports for free like Swerve TV. We didn't want to just announce a partnership; we wanted to demonstrate its viability and power immediately. This past Friday's successful broadcast did exactly that, validating our strategy from day one. This successful debut provides the blueprint for our future broadcasts. We've proven the model, and we are already leveraging this success to explore the many other possibilities that exist between our organizations.

The "Ring of Combat" promotion is a uniquely valuable asset with an unmatched track record in combat sports, including:

Launching the careers of 165 fighters into the UFC and developing 7 of those fighters into UFC Champions, including celebrated names like Matt Serra, Chris Weidman, Frankie Edgar, Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez Aljamain Sterling and most recently the Georgian phenom Merab Dvalishvili.

This legacy of creating champions, will be highlighted in a soon to be released Netflix-supported documentary of Ring of Combat's founder Louis Neglia, whom provided the high-caliber content that captivated the Swerve TV audience during the inaugural broadcast.

If you missed the Ring of Combat 86 event you will soon be able to see it and all of our Ring of Combat broadcasts by downloading our iDreamCTV app and clicking on the VOD section which is being populated now and will launch in a few weeks.

We look forward to keeping you our shareholders apprised of future events we will be broadcasting with Swerve TV and all the developments that are now occurring in our other subsidiaries."

To view an infographic from Google Gemini on this press release (click here): https://gemini.google.com/share/dca3b0357bdf

Please enjoy our corporate video presentation (click here): https://youtu.be/wfpeWOY_QzU?si=w0kHbsBBMbJfTEdO

About Authentic Holdings, Inc.

Authentic Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHRO ) is a diversified holding company focused on proprietary media and merchandise and acquiring and scaling businesses with high-growth potential in their market segments.

Through its subsidiaries, Authentic Holdings is committed to delivering and continuing to find value for its shareholders and partners by identifying unique opportunities in entertainment, technology, and consumer goods industries.

SOURCE: Authentic Holdings, Inc.

About SWERVE TV

Swerve Combat is the premier combat FAST channel, offering fans 24/7 access to the best in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts worldwide. It is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels available on LG Smart TVs, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, VIZIO, Xumo Play, Lights Out Sports, and TCL TVs.

Swerve TV, LLC was founded in 2021 to help cord-cutters access free sports programming. We deliver potent documentaries and exciting MMA, boxing, and wrestling matches.

SOURCE: Swerve TV

