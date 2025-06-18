SiriusXM's HUR Voices 141 Launches 'Common Ground' With Warren Ballentine

Oceanic Tradewind Logo Warren Ballentine Common Ground Show

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well-known radio host, author, and speaker Warren Ballentine debuted a new show on SiriusXM’s HUR Voices Channel 141 on Tuesday June 17th at 1 p.m to great fanfare. “Common Ground” addresses some of today’s most pressing issues with diverse voices from both sides of the political spectrum.“We need to have important conversations from a higher perspective, embodying light, love, and enlightenment, where there is no arguing or finger-pointing,” said Ballentine. Known for his ability to engage in discussions that address complex topics related to race, politics, and spirituality, Ballentine added he wanted to create a show that engages key figures weekly, including President Donald J. Trump, focusing on solutions rather than sensationalism.“Common Ground” is produced by award-winning media disruptors Gary Bernstein and Rick Party, who are both co-creators of this significant project. Bernstein, President of Oceanic Tradewinds, emphasizes the importance of bridging political divides: “In today's challenging and rapidly changing environment, it is crucial to bring political parties together to find common ground on divisive issues. Who better to lead this effort than Warren Ballentine, a nationally renowned syndicated radio host and respected independent thought leader?”On the heels of the successful critically acclaimed launch, “Common Ground” will air weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1 pm.“Listeners can expect enlightening discussions each week with key leaders from both political parties, as well as significant contributors from the spiritual community. We aim to provide content that expands awareness and shifts perspectives—like a refreshing breath of fresh air,” said Party.Ballentine joins a stellar cast of voices on SiriusXM HUR Voices Channel 141. “ We are delighted to welcome Warren Ballentine to our line-up of award-winning shows. We know that ‘Common Ground’ is just the right fit to further explore issues affecting everyone—especially communities of color. Ballentine will present the facts on various topics, allowing listeners to make informed decisions. His depth of knowledge as an author, motivational speaker, attorney, and historian makes him uniquely qualified for this role,” added HUR Voices General Manager Sean Plater.###ABOUT WARREN BALLENTINEWarren Ballentine is a nationally renowned motivational speaker, radio personality, author , esteemed political reporter and historian. Previously , Ballentine was syndicated through Reach Media in over 20 markets , having the highest rated African American talk show for over five years. Known as the TruthFighter , Ballentine has a long history of working with political figures on both sides of the aisle. With his latest project being a very timely and necessary radio program / podcast entitled Common Ground airing on SiriusXM's Channel 141 and syndicated through Oceanic Tradewinds , Ballentine expands his noteworthy brand from TruthFighter to Peacemaker bringing people together to find solutions.ABOUT OCEANIC TRADEWINDSGary Bernstein, President/COO of Oceanic Tradewinds, has over 30+ years of experience in all aspects of the entertainment industry. As a super media agent, syndicator, music manager, and producer, Bernstein is known for building and/or creating the largest audio content footprint in the contemporary radio era including Rickey Smiley, Wendy Williams, Frank Ski, Russ Parr, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Jekalyn Carr, Al Sharpton, Warren Ballentine, Roland Martin, and the Baka Boyz, just to name a few. Learn more at www.oceanictradewinds.com CONTACT:Priscilla Clarke, Clarke and Associates, 202-723-2200,Priscilla@clarkepr.comGary BernsteinPresident/COO, Oceanic Tradewinds508-245-1776gary@oceanictradewinds.com# # #

