ELAVAY 2025 REPORT NAMES TOP 10 PATIENT ADVOCACY FUNCTIONS IN THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

Janssen and Pfizer/Seagen Tie for Top Spot in Industry-Leading Benchmark of Patient Advocacy Performance

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archo Advocacy has unveiled the much-anticipated advocacy intelligence report, ELAVAY , and the Top 10 Patient Advocacy Teams across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. This year’s ranking places Janssen and Pfizer/Seagen in a tie for first place, setting a new standard for excellence in patient-centered strategy, partnerships, & impact.The ELAVAY report is the only syndicated benchmark that comprehensively evaluates advocacy performance across multiple domains, including partnerships & programs, policy engagement, DE&I, and health equity, based on direct input from patient advocacy organizations, professional societies, & community-based organizations nationwide.2025 TOP 10 PATIENT ADVOCACY TEAMS (ELAVAY SCORES):• 1st – Janssen – 76 pts• 1st – Pfizer / Seagen – 76 pts• 3rd – Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) – 52.5 pts• 4th – Merck – 48 pts• 5th – Eli Lilly – 44.5 pts• 6th – Sanofi / Genzyme – 36.5 pts• 8th – Amgen / Horizon – 30.5• 9th – Gilead / Kite – 21 pts• 10th – Genentech / Roche – 10 pts“Janssen and Pfizer have redefined the bar for deep collaboration with the advocacy community, balancing scale, credibility, and inclusion. But the real story here is the widening gap between high-performing companies and those still approaching advocacy as a transactional checkbox,” said Matt Toresco, CEO of Archo Advocacy and Publisher of the ELAVAY Report.REPORT HIGHLIGHTS- Janssen led in 8 out of 12 evaluated domains of programmatic support, including top marks in Disease Education & Awareness (6.02) and Patient Access Support (5.82).- Pfizer/Seagen earned standout ratings in Coalition Support and Scientific Collaboration, with one of the highest engagement breadths in the industry.- BMS gained ground due to its focus on financial support and cross-disease coalition engagement, achieving the most significant YoY performance jump.- Gilead/Kite was noted for its exceptional Disease Education efforts (6.53), a significant leap that signals a targeted, impactful approach to content and community alignment.- Health equity gaps remain across the industry, with broad interest from advocates collaborating on SDOH, research assistance, and personalized access solutions. In these areas, even top companies show room for improvement.BEYOND THE RANKINGS: STRATEGIC INSIGHTS THAT MATTERThe ELAVAY 2025 Report goes far beyond simply ranking advocacy teams to dive into the real-world policies, practices, and barriers that shape patient access, trust, and outcomes. Key findings from the report include:- Non-Medical Switching: Nearly 50% of respondents report high concern about insurance-driven medication switches, describing the practice as “unethical,” “dangerous,” and a direct threat to trust in marginalized communities.- Copay Accumulator and Maximizer Programs: While awareness is improving, over 77% of advocates believe their patients remain uneducated about these programs. This often prevents copay assistance from counting toward out-of-pocket maximums, worsening financial strain for vulnerable groups.- Alternative Funding Programs (AFPs): Despite their potential to ease cost burdens, 84% of respondents say their patients know nothing about AFPs. This gap leaves patients exposed to surprise costs & reduced adherence.- Healthcare Policy and Advocacy Alignment: Over 54% of organizations are involved in policy activities, yet nearly 50% lack full-time staff to support them. Respondents also identify a widespread lack of knowledge about ICER & QALYs, pointing to urgent education needs across the field.These sections give subscribers a pulse check on performance and actionable insights on where advocacy is misaligned with patient realities. Subscribers gain the data and direction to correct course, build trust, and lead with empathy.WHY IT MATTERSThe ELAVAY report goes beyond rankings. It diagnoses industry-wide trends and reveals the growing disconnect between what patients prioritize and where companies invest, especially in advisory engagement, evidence-based support, and health equity. At a time when most advocacy teams are underfunded and undervalued, ELAVAY provides the evidence needed to demand more internal investment and strategic alignment.COMPLIMENTARY CONSULTING OFFERArcho Advocacy offers a complimentary year of strategic consulting to all ELAVAY subscribers to accelerate change. This includes:• Custom benchmarking analysis• Team performance mapping• SDOH and DE&I gap identification• Executive coaching and internal advocacy alignment sessionsGET THE REPORTWhether you lead an advocacy team, shape health policy, or drive access strategy, the ELAVAY report is your critical intelligence tool. Beyond rankings, ELAVAY clarifies where you’re strong, where you’re falling short, and how to drive meaningful patient-centered change.All subscribers receive a complimentary year of strategic consulting to turn insights into action—because publishing a report isn’t enough. Progress requires partnership. To subscribe to ELAVAY and receive your organization’s custom benchmarking dashboard, visit: www.elavayreport.com or contact info@archo.io.ABOUT ELAVAYDeveloped by Archo Advocacy, ELAVAY is the industry’s only syndicated benchmark powered by Advocacy Intelligence—a new standard for evaluating healthcare companies through the eyes of patient advocates, policy leaders, and nonprofit organizations. Advocacy Intelligence bridges the gap between corporate strategy and community trust by translating qualitative stakeholder insight into quantifiable, executive-ready metrics.ELAVAY captures performance across five critical pillars: Partnership & Program Support, Policy Activities, Health Equity, Access & Education, and Community Relationships. These insights are sourced through qualitative interviews and quantitative surveys from an invite-only panel of national and regional advocacy leaders.In a landscape where credibility with patient and policy stakeholders determines market access, reputation, and long-term impact, ELAVAY equips companies with the clarity to act, not just on compliance, but on connection. It doesn’t just measure perception; it delivers the intelligence needed to lead with legitimacy. Learn more at www.elavayreport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ArchoAdvocacy.ABOUT ARCHO:At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Hunter Fasanaro, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare InitiativesHunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io

