World Elder Abuse Awareness Day events across Oregon highlight importance of preventing, reporting abuse

Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and community partners joined together to spotlight the importance of preventing and reporting abuse of older adults in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). This observance serves as a critical reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the safety, dignity and rights of older adults across Oregon.

Every year, thousands of older Oregonians are subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, financial and neglect. In Oregon in 2024, there were 18,535 alleged victims, according to data collected by the Adult Protective Services (APS) unit within ODHS. However, many cases go unreported due to fear, isolation, or lack of awareness. Education and community engagement are essential to ensure people know what to do if they are being harmed or suspect someone they know could be at risk.

“Anyone can be a victim of abuse. Understanding the many forms that abuse takes and what to do about it is everyone’s responsibility,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D., Director of ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD). “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is a time to strengthen our commitment to educate ourselves, check in on neighbors and relatives, and speak up when we see or suspect harm.”

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is on June 15 each year, communities across Oregon held events this month, sharing educational materials and connecting with local organizations to help foster a safer environment for older adults.

In Klamath County, APD partnered with the Klamath & Lake Counties Council on Aging, the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, and other local agencies to host a community resource fair on June 10. The event featured guest speakers, educational booths, engaging activities, giveaways, and a free lunch. A similar event was held the following day in Lake County at The Center (formerly the Lake County Senior Citizens Center). Hundreds of community members participated in the two events, showing strong local support for older adult abuse awareness and prevention. Events were also hosted virtually. Several APD leaders gave an informational presentation on June 12 at the Oregon Health Care Association’s Elder Abuse Prevention Summit 2025. The presentation focused on best practices facilities can implement to prevent abuse. Other topics covered at the summit included long-term care facility resident rights, effective abuse report investigations and navigating conflict.

Anyone who suspects elder abuse is encouraged to call Oregon’s SafeLine at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). Reports are confidential and can be made twenty-four hours a day.

Warning signs of abuse can include:

Physical: Unexplained injuries or physical signs of punishment or restraint.

Emotional: Anxiety, depression, or behavior changes

Neglect: Poor hygiene, bedsores, weight loss or unsafe living conditions.

Abandonment: A dependent person left alone.

Sexual: Withdrawal, distress or physical symptoms.

Financial: Unexplained bank transactions, late bill payments or missing assets.

For more information on how to help spot, prevent and report abuse, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/report-abuse/pages/default.aspx