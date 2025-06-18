RED Mountain Appoints New President to Continue Fierce Independence and Authentic Mountain Vision

ROSSLAND, British Columbia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RED Mountain Resort, one of North America’s last great independent ski resorts, today announces a major leadership transition that marks both the culmination of a 22-year legacy and the beginning of a bold new era.

After more than two decades at the helm, Howard Katkov, RED’s long-time CEO who has successfully led RED’s strategy of growth to preserve the resort’s fierce independence without disenfranchising the community of Rossland, will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer. Katkov will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, ensuring that RED’s ethos remains intact. Simultaneously, Don Thompson, President of RED Mountain Resort, will also transition out of his executive role while remaining an active member of the board.

Following an extensive international search, RED is proud to welcome Mark Schroetel as its new President, effective July 6, 2025. With over 30 years of resort and industry leadership, Schroetel has a proven record of helping ski areas thrive—while staying true to their soul.

“For 22 years, I’ve poured my heart into this mountain,” said Howard Katkov. “Not to build a cookie-cutter resort, but to protect something real. RED stands for independence, character, and community. I couldn’t pass that legacy to just anyone. In Mark, I see someone who gets it—who understands that RED’s success lies in its authenticity, not in conforming to the status quo. I’m thrilled to support him as we take RED into its next chapter.”

A Career—and a Calling—25 Years in the Making

Schroetel brings a rich and diverse background to RED. He served for 15 years as General Manager of Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, where he oversaw a full-scale redevelopment of the resort. Later, he spent 8 years as General Manager and CEO at Utah’s Powder Mountain, North America’s largest skiable resort by acreage, where he helped define a differentiated skiing experience focused on preservation over profit.

But for Schroetel, RED is more than a career move—it’s personal.

“I’ve always been drawn to the Kootenays,” said Schroetel. “In fact, I brought my dad here for his 60th birthday and returned to RED as a reward for completing my first year as a GM over two decades ago. When this opportunity came up, it felt like destiny. During a recent visit, my wife looked at me and said she’s never seen me so happy in the 16 years we’ve been together. I responded, ‘This is where I belong.’”

“I’m incredibly honored to join the team at RED and can’t wait to put down roots in Rossland. This is more than a job—it’s a commitment to community, to authenticity, and to keeping the dream of independent skiing alive."

The Road Ahead

Under Katkov’s stewardship, RED has achieved legendary status: one of the Top 10 largest ski resorts in North America, with 3,850 acres of unspoiled terrain, nearly 3,000 feet of vertical, and legendary tree skiing across five peaks. RED has also embraced its next evolution as a true four-season destination, launching new summer experiences and deepening its ties to the local community. Most notably, the resort will officially open its highly anticipated Gravity Logic designed lift-accessed RED Mountain Bike Park on June 21, further demonstrating Katkov’s vision to make RED a world-class mountain playground in all seasons.

Schroetel’s appointment is the next step in that evolution—ushering in a future built not on acquisition or homogenization, but on independence, innovation, and respect for the mountain and the community of Rossland.

About RED Mountain Resort:

Fiercely independent and proudly rooted in Rossland, BC, RED Mountain Resort is Western Canada’s oldest ski resort and one of North America’s largest, offering 3,850 acres of terrain, nearly 3,000 feet of vertical, and legendary tree skiing across five peaks. Just minutes from the U.S. border in the Kootenays, RED blends rich heritage with bold innovation—including in-bounds cat skiing and a new lift-accessed bike park—making it a true four-season mountain playground with authentic mountain-town charm. www.redresort.com

About RED Mountain Homes:

RED Mountain Homes was born from a deep commitment to stay true to the culture, roots, and spirit of RED Mountain Resort and Rossland. A collection of neighbourhoods located in and around the base of RED Mountain, minutes from Rossland’s historic downtown, 30 minutes from Trail Regional Airport, and a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Spokane International Airport, each RED Mountain Homes development will offer access to the lifts for year-round mountain adventure and walkable, pedestrian-oriented streets. RED Mountain Homes was created for those who share the community’s love of mountain living. www.redmountainhomes.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93f4538e-8de1-471c-b698-11083366c9f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3387aab-3068-4f7f-9ecd-d711839a549d

Headshot: Howard Katkov Chairman of the Board, RED Mountain Resort Headshot: Mark Schroetel President, RED Mountain Resort

