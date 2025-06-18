Kansas City Celebrates UMKC Carnegie R1 Status at Union Station

Community leaders came together to celebrate impact research milestone will have for region

Kansas City, MO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal, state, county, city, business and university leaders gathered at Union Station to celebrate the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s designation as a Carnegie Research 1 university. They spoke about the economic impact of this national designation for the Kansas City community, Missouri and beyond. State Representative Melissa Douglas recognized the university's milestone with a state resolution, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas recognized it with a city proclamation.

UMKC achieved Carnegie Research 1, or R1, designation earlier this year. The designation reflects university-wide dedication to research, innovation and community collaboration. Of all four-year institutions in the United States, only 6% are R1 and UMKC is the only one in Kansas City. The R1 designation elevates the academic prestige of UMKC, providing more opportunities for faculty and students through recruitment and research grants. UMKC researchers demonstrated research at Union Station including drones, nursing simulations and more.

This designation isn’t just a milestone for the university; the benefits will echo through the community and beyond. Prestigious faculty and research grants will bring new jobs and opportunities into the region. The research happening at UMKC makes an impact of more than $300 million to the greater Kansas City area each year. Additionally, the university’s research activity annually brings an estimated 2,000 jobs to the area.

Leaders expressed excitement about what this means for our region:

Charlie Shields , chair of Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO of University Health and UMKC Trustee : “UMKC research advances our safety as a society and our health and wellbeing – impacts I see every day at University Health. UMKC is leading the way in key areas of research, including electromagnetic radiation and energy, advanced and critical materials, unmanned platforms, cybersecurity and digital humanities.”

, : “UMKC research advances our safety as a society and our health and wellbeing – impacts I see every day at University Health. UMKC is leading the way in key areas of research, including electromagnetic radiation and energy, advanced and critical materials, unmanned platforms, cybersecurity and digital humanities.” U.S. Representative Mark Alford : “What UMKC is doing in the defense and security space has already led to the creation of private businesses and jobs and has massive potential for continued growth. This milestone only further helps expand on what could have a massive economic impact on the Midwest, creating business and jobs in the region that help our country receive the materials it needs from areas in Kansas and Missouri.”

: “What UMKC is doing in the defense and security space has already led to the creation of private businesses and jobs and has massive potential for continued growth. This milestone only further helps expand on what could have a massive economic impact on the Midwest, creating business and jobs in the region that help our country receive the materials it needs from areas in Kansas and Missouri.” State Representative Melissa Douglas : “I see UMKC serving in healthcare throughout the state of Missouri, not only at its Health Sciences Campus in Kansas City, but through its satellite campuses to serve rural Missourians. As UMKC continues to expand its healthcare outreach throughout the state of Missouri, I know we’ll see more needed research to improve the lives of all Missourians. Together, we have built a hub of intellectual vitality that will have benefits for years to come.”

: “I see UMKC serving in healthcare throughout the state of Missouri, not only at its Health Sciences Campus in Kansas City, but through its satellite campuses to serve rural Missourians. As UMKC continues to expand its healthcare outreach throughout the state of Missouri, I know we’ll see more needed research to improve the lives of all Missourians. Together, we have built a hub of intellectual vitality that will have benefits for years to come.” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas : “I’m quite familiar with the good works at UMKC, and grew up with it, as my mother worked there. I’ve seen the city and the university grow together to become world class, and this important R1 designation is a testament to that.”

: “I’m quite familiar with the good works at UMKC, and grew up with it, as my mother worked there. I’ve seen the city and the university grow together to become world class, and this important R1 designation is a testament to that.” Jackson County Executive Frank White : “I’ve seen up close how UMKC research can help communities. Our Healthy Jackson County truly made a difference to so many people’s lives. And UMKC’s community-participatory research truly makes a difference to so many people’s lives.”

: “I’ve seen up close how UMKC research can help communities. Our Healthy Jackson County truly made a difference to so many people’s lives. And UMKC’s community-participatory research truly makes a difference to so many people’s lives.” UMKC Student Government Association President Justice Horn : “This isn’t just a title. It’s a transformation. For students, it means expanded opportunities, greater visibility and stronger preparation for our futures. It’s a game changer—and a sign that UMKC is investing in discovery, innovation and real-world impact right here in the Kansas City community.”

: “This isn’t just a title. It’s a transformation. For students, it means expanded opportunities, greater visibility and stronger preparation for our futures. It’s a game changer—and a sign that UMKC is investing in discovery, innovation and real-world impact right here in the Kansas City community.” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal : “This moment reflects the work of an entire community that believes in the power of education, research and partnership to shape a better future for all of us. And it reflects a university that has long been deeply embedded in the life of this city – from healthcare and entrepreneurship to science, the arts and urban development.”

: “This moment reflects the work of an entire community that believes in the power of education, research and partnership to shape a better future for all of us. And it reflects a university that has long been deeply embedded in the life of this city – from healthcare and entrepreneurship to science, the arts and urban development.” Tim Cowden, President and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council: “This R1 status helps elevate our brand to the world. Kansas City's status is rising. The R1 designation is a welcome mat to talent not just in the Kansas City area, but around the world.”

Celebrations continued as buildings around the city lit up in recognition of the university's Carnegie Research 1 status. Union Station, Children's Mercy, Saint Luke's Hospital, Country Club Plaza, City Hall, KC Wheel and Power and Light Building were illuminated UMKC blue and gold.

Read more about UMKC's Carnegie R1 impact, including a roundtable discussion among two dozen regional leaders, at go.umkc.edu/r1.

