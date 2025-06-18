Slovenia launches international workshop to open discussion on intellectual property valuation

SLOVENIA, June 18 - The event is organized by the Slovenian Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO). It is the first workshop of this kind in Slovenia and one of the first in the region, bringing together local and international experts.

Participants include representatives from technology transfer offices, the national start‑up consortium, and various organisations within the innovation support ecosystem, along with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, and the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport.

Prior to the workshop’s start, two expert consultations took place on Tuesday with representatives from Slovenian banks, auditors, and private investors. They discussed challenges in commercialising IP and the potential use of IP as collateral to obtain financing - especially for small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) that often face limited access to capital.

In his opening remarks, State Secretary Dejan Židan emphasized: “Slovenia recognises the importance of intellectual property in the modern economy. We have adopted a national strategy, defined the necessary activities with an action plan, and are now taking the first implementation steps.”

SIPO Director Karin Žvokelj, added: “Our objective is to create an environment where intellectual property is acknowledged and properly valued as an asset that can serve as collateral for loans and as a basis for investment. We believe that Slovenia can become a model of good practice within the European sphere.”

Allison Mages, Head of the IP Commercialization Section at WIPO, noted:

“Today, intellectual property rights and related intangible assets are often the most valuable components of modern business models, yet their use for financing remains in its infancy in most parts of the world. Through this workshop, we aim to strengthen the foundations in Slovenia for consistent, credible, and professional valuation of these assets, which is crucial for developing IP‑based financing.”

Next Steps: two pilot projects and a strategic framework

The workshop is anchored in the National Intellectual Property Strategy 2030, through which SIPO has set objectives and measures on IP valuation and financing. Over the past two years, key stakeholder connections have been established and two pilot projects have started - one to transfer knowledge and test valuation methods, the other to explore possibilities for establishing a dedicated credit line for businesses.

On Thursday, the workshop will continue with discussions on legal, institutional, and methodological aspects, including case studies of good practice in Slovenia and abroad.

With this workshop, Slovenia not only initiates a professional debate but also lays down the groundwork for the systematic development of the field, which will require extensive future collaboration, expertise, and practical solutions.

Background and data