After celebrating State Parks Week, Newsom administration calls out federal assault on public lands

As outlined in the letter, the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts to federal agencies like the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs threaten public lands, water supply, wildlife, and tribal sovereignty. These cuts would lead to reduced staff, services, public access, and increased risks such as wildfires and jeopardized public safety.

“While we support efforts to improve the efficiency of federal services, current and proposed cuts raise serious concerns regarding public safety, water supplies, public access, and outdoor recreation across California,” wrote California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Additionally, these cuts impact the national economy as agriculture and outdoor recreation are critical and powerful economic engines for the country.”

Connecting people to nature is critical for our physical, mental, and social wellbeing. Outdoor spaces also help communities adapt to climate change, can be good for wildlife and biodiversity, and are reliably a powerful economic engine for the state. Unfortunately, outdoor access and its many benefits are not equitably distributed to all communities.

Under the leadership of Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a historic investment of more than $1 billion has been dedicated to expanding parks and nature access, including to Californians who live in underserved communities.