Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of $45 Million New York Sta...

The Food Hub will enable GrowNYC to quadruple its aggregation and distribution square footage, dramatically expanding wholesale distribution capacity to make fresh, local foods accessible to underserved New Yorkers. The facility will serve wholesale buyers including institutions and restaurants while strengthening innovative partnerships with nonprofit organizations. Building on GrowNYC's current work distributing free produce through New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets New York Food for New York Families program — which unites a network of 20 community partners including Graham Windham and The POINT to serve the Hunts Point community and beyond — the expanded Hub will significantly scale these vital food access efforts. Additional funding was provided by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the New York City Council, U.S. Economic Development Administration, Bank of America, and others.

The facility addresses a critical need identified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when food insecurity in New York City grew from 1.4 million residents to approximately 2 million. By sourcing food directly from regional farms and creating new jobs, the Hub will support New York State farmers — particularly small- and mid-sized operations — while increasing food distribution capacity and enhancing access to New York City's wholesale marketplace. The processing facility will assist upstate producers and processors in targeting institutional and private sector procurement opportunities, offering a significant boost to New York's agricultural economy while building a more resilient food supply chain.

NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor, and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners, said, “The NYCREDC sees the Food Hub as a vital tool to address our region's needs, and an engine of economic opportunity for New York City and our upstate neighbors. The expansive cold storage space will help alleviate food insecurity — a major struggle for many households in the region — and support farming communities' livelihoods. This investment strengthens our regional food system and builds economic partnerships that benefit communities across New York State.”