Grothman Announces Hearing on the Real Cost of Progressive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mandates

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a hearing on “Sacrificing Excellence for Ideology: The Real Cost of DEI.” Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates have often compromised meritocracy and individual achievement in education, government, and the workforce by promoting unlawful discrimination based on race, religion, and sex. This hearing will examine detrimental DEI policies that enable preferential treatment and unlawful discrimination, while highlighting the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to restore fairness and uphold equal opportunity for all.



“Instead of fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion rooted in hard work and individual merit, modern DEI ideology pushed by Democrats sows division among Americans, silences viewpoints, undermines excellence, and entrenches racism and sexism. This toxic progressive agenda has no place in our workforce or federally funded programs. President Trump has boldly taken steps to dismantle DEI in federal agencies, and now it’s time for Congress to finish the job. I look forward to holding this hearing to explore how Congress can move off the sidelines and actively support the Trump Administration’s efforts to end woke DEI initiatives,” said Subcommittee Chair Grothman.



WHAT: Hearing titled “Sacrificing Excellence for Ideology: The Real Cost of DEI”



DATE: Wednesday, June 25, 2025



TIME: 10:00 AM EST



LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building



WITNESSES:

Mr. Dan Lennington, Managing Vice President and Deputy Counsel, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Dr. Judge Glock, Ph.D., Director of Research and Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Dr. Erec Smith, Ph.D., Research Fellow, Cato Institute

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed online here.