Avaza Named “Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year” in 2025 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization evaluating remote work technologies, today announced that Avaza, a Gartner top-rated platform and global category leader, has been named “Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year” in its 6th annual awards program. This marks Avaza’s fourth consecutive recognition and its first time receiving the program’s highest distinction.

Avaza is an all-in-one platform built for modern professional services teams. It helps businesses collaborate on projects, schedule resources, track time and expenses, and streamline billing operations within a unified workspace. The platform supports more than 2 million users across 70,000+ businesses in 150 countries, spanning industries such as consulting, creative services, IT, and non-profits.

Avaza is built by cofounders with deep, hands-on experience in the professional services space. That perspective has shaped a product that closely aligns with how consultancies and agencies operate. Unlike fragmented software stacks, Avaza offers an integrated, intuitive solution that brings together team collaboration, financial control, and real-time visibility.

“We’re proud to support remote businesses helping them thrive no matter where their team members or clients are located,” said Behram Khan, co-founder of Avaza. “As teams demand more automation and intelligence from their tools, we’re actively exploring AI-driven features that will surface insights, streamline planning, and enable users to focus on high-quality work.”

Avaza’s latest product enhancements include automated retainers and billing via AutoCharge, advanced reporting tools, and deep integrations with over 500 platforms, including Slack, Google Calendar, GitHub, Xero, QuickBooks, and Stripe. The platform helps teams reduce tool sprawl, save hours each week, and scale operations without adding headcount.

“Unlike legacy tools built for siloed departments, Avaza is purpose-built for lean, agile remote teams that wear multiple hats,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough. “This breakthrough software addresses common pain points for remote-first businesses by bringing together all core operations into a single, intuitive workspace — improving visibility and efficiency while reducing context switching, training overhead, and software costs.”

The 2025 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards received thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries. Past winners include leaders such as Gusto, WalkMe, Remote, and Workato.

Avaza is available across desktop and mobile platforms and is consistently rated among the top solutions for ease of use, customer support, and overall value.

Avaza is a cloud-based platform for professional services automation that combines project management, time tracking, team collaboration, resource scheduling, and client billing in a single interface. Built by founders with real-world experience in consulting and services, Avaza supports more than 2 million users and 70,000+ businesses across 150+ countries.

By integrating project management and financials, Avaza delivers powerful reporting once out of reach for many businesses, including real-time profitability, utilization, and budget tracking. Visit www.avaza.com to learn more or email: press@avaza.com

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com .

