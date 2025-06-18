YACHTLEY CREW RELEASE THEIR NEW ORIGINAL SINGLE & VIDEO FOR 'PAIN OF LOSING YOU' WRITTEN BY DIANE WARREN ON JUNE 18

“Love this record, love these guys, and everyone needs a little Yachtley Crew in their lives,” said songwriter Diane Warren. Yachtley Crew "Pain Of Losing You"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 18th, Yacht Rock Royalty Yachtley Crew will release their new single and original song “Pain Of Losing You” via Earache Records. The song was written by the iconic and multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and will be featured on the group’s upcoming album Seas The Night, set for release on September 19, 2025.“Pain Of Losing You” was produced by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, James Taylor) at Lord-Alge’s studios in Los Angeles.Watch: Pain Of Losing You Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3ihHncRw8Y “Our new song “Pain Of Losing You” was written by none other than the legendary songwriter Diane Warren…and it’s a fun story of how it came about. We heard through our manager Andy Gould that Diane was a fan of Yachtley Crew and loves the genre yacht rock. When Andy was speaking with her about our upcoming album, Seas The Night, she told Andy that she had a song that she thought would be a perfect fit in the yacht rock genre and for Yachtley Crew to record as an original.That’s when we heard the song ‘Pain Of Losing You’ and we knew that we had to record it. Honestly, it’s a dream come true to get to record a song written by someone as iconic as Diane Warren, and our producer Chris Lord-Alge knew exactly what to do to get it to sound like the Crew.” Yachtley Crew“It was a pleasure working on an “original” song with the band , thank you Diane for such a great one. From playing so many shows they are a fine- tuned machine and after learning the track it came together very quickly. Phillip is a great singer and really sold the song. Rob and Chaz built a great foundation while Tommy , Matt, Paul and Stoney brought all the flavors needed to make a fantastic song. They all sing and always have great ideas. It’s a pleasure producing all the Yachtley Crew music ! “ Chris Lord-Alge“Pain of Losing You” is the 2nd single from Yachtley Crew’s upcoming album Seas The Night album and follows the release of the band’s cover of the Boz Scaggs classic “Lowdown”. “Lowdown is accompanied by a video that captures footage from some of Yachtley Crew’s sold-out international and U.S. shows. The band are fresh on the heels of an Australian tour and are currently on the 3rd leg of their 2025 Seas The Night tour, with dates scheduled through November, including their longstanding residency at KAOS at The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, NV.Yachtley Crew is comprised of lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).Diane Warren is one of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the organization in June 2024. Warren has received 16 Academy Award nominations, is a GRAMMY winner with 15 nominations, an EMMY winner, and is a two-time Golden Globe winner whose songs have been featured in more than 150 films. She is an Honorary Oscar recipient.Yachtley Crew have appeared on HBO’s Yacht Rock : A Dockumentary, Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, helped ring in the New Year on KLAS and KTLA’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” (the exclusive, Emmy-winning special syndicated program that reached more than 16.5 million U.S. TV households), performed on countless morning television and radio shows throughout the country, been featured on Fox News nationally, and performed on SiriusXM’s Yacht Rock Radio “Yacht Rock 311” show as the first ever Yacht Rock band to perform live at the satellite radio studio and have performed at a cadre of charity and special events throughout the years including the Mario Lopez Golf Classic Tournament in support of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.Yachtley Crew On The Road!06/19/25 Enid, OK, Stride Bank Center06/21/25 Flagstaff, AZ, Pepsi Amphitheatre06/25/25 Wyandotte, MI, District 14206/26/25 Midland, MI, Dow Diamond06/27/25 Paw Paw, MI, Warner Vineyards06/28/25 Ludington, MI, Stix07/03/25 Worley, ID, CDA Casino Event Center07/04/25 Worley, ID, CDA Casino Event Center07/05/25 Boise, ID, Knitting Factory – Boise07/11/25 La Jolla, CA Epstein Family Amphitheater07/16/25 Quakertown, PA, Univest Performance Center07/17/25 Glen Allen, VA, SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion07/18/25 Roanoke, VA, Dr. Pepper Park @ The Bridges07/19/25 Selbyville, DE, Freeman Arts Pavilion07/20/25 Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent07/23/25 Annapolis, MD, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts07/24/25 Webster, MA, Indian Ranch07/25/25 Hyannis, MA, Cape Cod Melody Tent07/26/25 Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus07/27/25 Cohasset, MA, South Shore Music Circus08/02/25 Arlington, WA, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort08/07/25, Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom08/08/25 Eugene, OR, WOW Hall08/09/25 Bend, OR, Volcanic Theatre Pub08/12/25 Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot (SLC)08/14/25 Redding, CA, Redding Civic Auditorium08/15/25 San Francisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom08/16/25 Santa Barbara, CA, Arlington Theatre08/22/25 East Meadow, NY, Eisenhower Park - Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater08/29/25 Rocklin, CA, Quarry Park Amphitheater Concert Series08/30/25 Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre09/06/25 Pala, CA, Pala Casino09/11/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond09/12/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond09/13/25 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond09/15/25 Chattanooga, TN, The Signal09/16/25 Memphis, TN, Minglewood Hall09/18/25 Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater09/19/25 Lexington, KY, Icehouse Ampitheater09/20/25 High Point, NC, High Point

