INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zeo Energy Corp. - ZEO

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zeo Energy Corp. (“Zeo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZEO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Zeo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2025, Zeo announced receipt of “a notice . . . from Nasdaq on May 22, 2025, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the ‘10-Q’) was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) by the required due date of May 15, 2025.”

On this news, Zeo’s stock price fell $0.34 per share, or 9.91%, to close at $3.09 per share on May 30, 2025.

