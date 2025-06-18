Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,953 in the last 365 days.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Brown-Forman Corporation (“Brown-Forman” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BF.A, BF.B) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BROWN-FORMAN (BF.A, BF.B), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?
On June 5, 2025, Brown-Forman reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2025. Amongst other things, the Company reported “net sales decreased 7% to $894 million,” “reported operating income decreased 45%,” and “diluted earnings per share decreased 45%.” The Company stated that “results did not meet our long-term growth aspirations.” The Company further stated that, in fiscal year 2026, it would “expect continued headwinds” including declines in organic net sales and operating income, as the Company undergoes a “significant evolution of [its] U.S. distribution.”

On this news, Brown-Forman’s stock price fell $5.95, or 17.92%, to close at $27.25 on June 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you purchased Brown-Forman securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,
3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,
Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,
Telephone: (215) 638-4847
Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A, BF.B) Investors Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more