Securities Fraud Investigation Into Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Abacus uses fraudulent life expectancy data to drive revenues. Specifically, the report alleges “contrary to Abacus’ disclosures to the SEC” Abacus relies heavily on life expectancy (“LE”) reports generated by “AI powered” Lapetus Solutions. The report states former Abacus employees revealed the Company “built Lapetus LEs into… the proprietary pricing tool that Abacus made” and “would not gather the other life expectancy info.” The report asserts “Abacus’ reliance on Lapetus to value its portfolio presents a material risk to the $446 million in claimed life settlements on its books as of Q1 2025” because “[t]he indicative value on a Lapetus LE is 50% higher than with the other LE providers.”

On this news, Abacus’s stock price fell $1.64, or 21.5%, to close at $6.00 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Abacus should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

