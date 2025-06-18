Antimicrobial Resistance Expert to Lead Division of Infectious Diseases

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the Gene Stollerman Professor and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, effective October 2025.

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named the Gene Stollerman Professor and Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, effective October 2025.

“Infectious diseases is an extraordinarily dynamic field — one with limitless potential for growth and constant opportunities to explore the challenges and evolving paradigms of science and clinical care,” Kwon said. “Our profession stands at a pivotal moment, with a chance to move forward with purpose and shape a legacy that advances human health through clinical excellence, education, research and mentorship. I am honored to join the Northwestern family and contribute to its distinguished tradition of innovation, resilience and excellence.”

A native of the Chicagoland area, Kwon earned her medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency and was chief resident at the University of Chicago (Endeavor Health NorthShore Hospitals) program in Evanston, Ill., followed by fellowship training in infectious diseases at Washington University in St. Louis. She also holds a Master of Science in clinical investigation from WashU and completed a two-year health policy fellowship at the National Academy of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

At WashU Medicine, Kwon served as section director for healthcare epidemiology and antimicrobial stewardship, as well as medical director of infection prevention. Her research lab focuses on clinical and translational strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), including studies of AMR in both the environmental and human microbiome. Her work emphasizes the development of novel, pragmatic approaches for detecting, preventing and treating resistant pathogens, including multidrug-resistant organisms and Clostridioides difficile infections.

Kwon has served on numerous advisory and review panels focused on AMR and infectious diseases. Her appointments include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, HHS/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee, and the National Academy of Medicine Health Policy Fellowships and Leadership Program Advisory Board. She is a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), and has held leadership roles on multiple committees within both organizations.

Kwon will succeed Robert Murphy, MD, the John Philip Phair Professor of Infectious Diseases and executive director of the Robert J. Havey, MD Institute for Global Health, who served as interim chief of the division.

“Dr. Kwon is a visionary leader whose expertise in antimicrobial resistance and healthcare epidemiology will be transformative for our division and for Northwestern as a whole,” said Susan Quaggin, MD, chair and the Irving S. Cutter Professor of Medicine. “Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for infectious diseases at Feinberg. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Dr. Murphy for his outstanding leadership as interim chief and to Dr. G.R. Scott Budinger, who chaired the search committee, for his thoughtful and dedicated efforts in identifying such an exceptional new leader.”