Strengthening Women, Peace and Security focus of FSC Security Dialogue and side-event of the Estonian Chairpersonship

VIENNA, 18 June – The OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation placed the Women, Peace and Security agenda at the forefront of its programme today, with a dedicated Security Dialogue during the plenary session and a side-event focused on gender-responsive security.

The Security Dialogue, held under the theme “The Role of Women in Strengthening Defence and Ensuring Resilience”, brought together expert panellists from Estonia, Sweden, and France. Discussions emphasized that women’s meaningful participation enhances operational effectiveness and community trust in defence institutions. As global threats evolve—from armed conflict to cyber warfare and climate-related disasters—harnessing the full potential of women in defence is not only a matter of equity but of strategic necessity.

“Inclusive national security institutions that integrate women at all levels of society are more operationally effective, community-responsive and resilient,” said Ambassador Kaja Tael, Permanent Representative of Estonia to the OSCE and Chair of the FSC.

The Security Dialogue highlighted the imperative for armed forces to uphold human rights within their own ranks, while respecting them during operations. Discussions explored the links between self-assessment tools, the WPS National Action Plans, and voluntary reporting under the OSCE Code of Conduct, as well as women’s participation in national defence efforts in a whole-of-society approach.

A side-event, led by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, introduced a new methodology to assess armed forces’ adherence to human rights and gender equality standards. The side event included insights from ODIHR and participants of a recent pilot training held in the United Kingdom. The methodology, presented in ODIHR’s new guide, empowers armed forces personnel to conduct internal assessments and draft tailored action plans for institutional improvement.

Security Dialogues have the aim to foster trust and transparency among participating States on military and security issues. The FSC convenes thematic discussions exploring concrete ways to enhance security through co-operation and inclusion.

