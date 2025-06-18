Submit Release
Pharr Port of Entry CBP agriculture specialists intercept three first in nation pests

PHARR, Texas – Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Lot intercepted three “First in Nation” pests in different shipments in recent weeks, protecting America’s agricultural and plant resources from invasive species and diseases.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

