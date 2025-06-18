Pharr Port of Entry CBP agriculture specialists intercept three first in nation pests

PHARR, Texas – Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Lot intercepted three “First in Nation” pests in different shipments in recent weeks, protecting America’s agricultural and plant resources from invasive species and diseases.

