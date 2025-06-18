CBP officers seize over $1 million in methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $1 million in street value, June 14.
“This successful methamphetamine seizure at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge is a direct result of the sharp instincts and exceptional targeting skills of our officers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their dedication and vigilance continue to play a crucial role in keeping dangerous narcotics off our streets and bringing traffickers to justice.”
The seizure occurred when a CBP officer referred a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of eight packages containing 112 pounds of methamphetamine within the vehicle.
The narcotics had a street value of $1,036,912.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
