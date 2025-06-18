CBP officers seize $815K in unreported U.S. currency at Anzalduas International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge seized $815,475 in bulk unreported U.S. currency, June 16.

“Our CBP officers’ continued vigilance led to this major currency seizure. These outbound interceptions are key in disrupting criminal networks and limiting their access to illegal profits,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

CBP officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2025 Honda Odyssey, which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. CBP officers discovered bulk U.S. currency totaling $815,475 hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the currency and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

