CBP announces Global Entry enrollment event in the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today a Global Entry enrollment event to be held at the Direccion General de Aduanas in Santo Domingo Dominican Republic from Tuesday June 24 to Thursday June 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The interview schedule is now live on the Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security. Conditionally approved Global Entry applicants are encouraged to log in and secure an appointment as soon as possible.

Important Information:

Only conditionally approved Global Entry applicants may schedule an interview.

To schedule an interview, conditionally approved applicants must visit: https://ttp.dhs.gov/ and log in where it says, ‘Returning Global Entry Members or Applicants'.

Required Documents:

U.S. Citizens: Valid U.S. passport and a secondary form of photo ID (e.g., driver’s license)

Non-U.S. Citizens – Valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a valid U.S. visa printed in the passport.

U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents: Valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a machine-readable lawful permanent resident card.

All participants must be conditionally approved prior to scheduling their interview.

Global Entry is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

At airports, program members proceed to the Global Entry lanes where processing technology will be used to expedite the members by capturing a photo to verify their membership. Once the photo has been captured, the member will receive on-screen instructions and proceed to a CBP officer who will confirm that you have successfully completed the process.

All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

For questions or additional information, please contact alexis.j.cordero@cbp.dhs.gov and luz.h.delgado@cbp.dhs.gov