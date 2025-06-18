Madison Insurance Group Sponsors Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational

Team Madison Insurance Group takes first place in Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational Mark Sims, Mark Wahlberg, Carter Sims, Aran Quinn Company Logo Madison Insurance Group

Madison Insurance Group proudly supports causes that give back to children, families, and the communities we serve

Giving back is part of who we are. We’re proud to be part of a a mission focused on improving the lives of children.” — Mark Jacobs, CEO of Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group proudly participated as a sponsor of the fifth annual Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational, held June 9 at the Detroit Golf Club. The event raised more than $1.3 million to benefit Corewell Health Children’s and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation—two organizations focused on life-saving pediatric care and youth opportunity.Madison’s team joined a field of over 50 celebrity and amateur golfers, capping off the day with a win—their foursome taking home the tournament title.“Giving back is part of who we are,” said Mark Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Madison Insurance Group. “We’re proud to be part of a a mission focused on improving the lives of children.”The invitational, co-hosted by Feldman Automotive and supported by actor and philanthropist Mark Wahlberg, has raised over $6 million since its inception. Proceeds support Corewell Health Children’s hospital programs and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation’s mission to help underserved youth succeed through education, mentorship, and advocacy.“Madison is built on relationships—and that includes our relationship with the communities we serve,” added Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “We were honored to support this important event and thrilled to celebrate a team win on the course.”The day combined philanthropy, friendly competition, and purpose—all aimed at creating brighter futures for kids and families.About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org About the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity InvitationalThe Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational is an annual celebrity golf tournament held at the Detroit Golf Club. Co-hosted by Feldman Automotive and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, the event raises funds for Corewell Health Children’s (formerly Beaumont Children’s Hospital) and the Children’s Miracle Network. Since its inception in 2021, the invitational has raised more than $6 million to support pediatric healthcare and programs that empower underserved youth. The event brings together celebrities, corporate partners, and community leaders to drive impact through charitable giving and shared purpose.

