SPONSORS OF THE FUTURE BRINGS ANNUAL INCLUSIVE CAREER AND ENTREPRENEUR CAMP TO RI AREA WITH FIRST SUMMER SHOWCASE

Sponsors of the Future Career & Entrepreneurship Skills Camp 2025 Third Annual Fundraiser - First SoF Summer Showcase 2025

SoF offers hands-on workshops and townwide celebration featuring career & entrepreneur skills and accomplishments, encouraging all to join and grow the movement

The showcase is designed to cultivate inclusion around neurodiversity and foster community spirit while highlighting the skills and talents of young entrepreneurs with all different abilities” — Suzy Im, Co-Founder of Sponsors of the Future

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsors of the Future (SoF) —RI-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between stakeholders that are meant to work together to fulfill communities' unmet needs and creating programming with real world applications for all–announced the annual Career & Entrepreneurship Camp set for August 21-22 at the Academy Science Center and Varnum House Museum yard in EG, RI. Camp participants will demonstrate their skills at the inaugural SoF Summer Showcase outside Ye Olde Bleubell Cottage & Garden.“Sponsors of the Future has been providing all-inclusive programming for three consecutive years, focused on developing life skills and real-life experiences such as learning health habits at the local Healthtrax gym and Dave’s grocery store, and money management at BankNewport. This year, we will go beyond with new and returning community partners to support the interactive learning and engaging experiences designed to help kids prepare for their transition to adulthood, with a focus on career development. Activities will center around field trips to Main Street shops and nearby businesses to explore different career paths firsthand,” shared Janice Dru-Bennett, Head of Philanthropy and Advocacy at Sponsors of the Future. “We will provide the first SoF Summer Showcase at Bleubell Cottage, which we believe is a great opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of our youth this summer.” Local, national, and global businesses contribute to SoF’s Career & Entrepreneurship camp, giving insights to participants on how their companies came to be and how they operate.The first SoF Summer Showcase will highlight the accomplishments of youth from the camp. The monthlong fundraising campaign will kick off in partnership with D'Angelo's Grilled Sandwiches in West Warwick in conjunction with their generous donations and backed by local supporters during the celebration. “The showcase is designed to cultivate inclusion around neurodiversity and foster community spirit while highlighting the skills and talents of young entrepreneurs with all different abilities and skills,” said Suzy Im, Co-Founder of Sponsors of the Future. As the camp capstone, the showcase will feature various activities, including local youth entrepreneur presentations, live music, interactive games, food, arts and crafts, and a "Support a Dream" wall where attendees can pledge support or write encouraging messages for the campers who are preparing for the working world, discovering their passions, and getting equipped with essential tools for success. There will be opportunities to share video testimonials, network with the community, and capture the moment in a photo booth featuring props for families and visitors to enjoy. All local businesses, organizations, community partners and individuals are invited to join the event.The camp workshops and field trips to Main Street will take place at the Academy Science Center at 60 Church Street and the Varnum House Museum Yard at 57 Peirce Street, while the Summer Showcase event that will take place on Friday, August 22nd, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Ye Olde Bleubell Cottage & Garden at 41 Rocky Hollow Road, East Greenwich, RI 02818.Register for the Camp here: http://sponsorsofthefuture.org/camp and the SoF Summer Showcase here: https://www.sponsorsofthefuture.org/shop About SoFSponsors of the Future (SoF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Rhode Island, is dedicated to facilitating strong connections between local communities and businesses and creates community programs for ALL with the mission to connect the different stakeholders to form ecosystems that support the neurodivergent community and others, through education, advocacy, and inclusion.This empowering annual event is made possible through the generous support of community partners. BDMT Global ( https://bdmtglobal.com ) is proud to serve as the co-founder and lead sponsor for this event during their third annual Giving Week.Sponsors of the Future: https://www.sponsorsofthefuture.org

