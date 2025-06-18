50 YEARS AFTER JAWS: OCEARCH SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON WHITE SHARKS

Exclusive Research from OCEARCH Shatters Myths, Revealing the Real Role of White Sharks in Ocean Health

JACKSONVILLE, FL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we mark the 50th anniversary of JAWS, OCEARCH, the global leader in ocean research and shark conservation, is unveiling new insights into the white sharks that inspired the film. For nearly two decades, OCEARCH has been on a mission to solve the global white shark puzzle—a puzzle that has eluded scientists for over 400 million years. Through its pioneering research, OCEARCH is uncovering the mysteries of one of the ocean’s most iconic predators, with a special focus on the Western North Atlantic, where the legendary JAWS story took place.

OCEARCH’s most recent expedition has led to the tagging of CONTENDER, the largest male white shark ever tagged, sampled, and released by OCEARCH in the Western North Atlantic population. This marks a significant milestone in understanding the migratory patterns, reproductive behaviors, and survival strategies of these apex predators. With each tagged shark, OCEARCH gathers over 24 types of critical data, from genetics and health assessments to long-range migration patterns and reproductive status. This data is helping OCEARCH map essential shark habitats and inform future conservation efforts.

"While JAWS captured the world’s fascination with great white sharks, OCEARCH is now, for the first time in history, revealing the true story of these majestic apex predators," said Chris Fischer, Founder and Expedition Leader of OCEARCH. "Our research in the very waters where JAWS was set—from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia and down to the Gulf of Mexico—is uncovering the real-life migratory patterns and critical habitats of white sharks. This knowledge is demonstrating just how essential these predators are to maintaining the health and balance of our oceans."

Since its founding in 2007, OCEARCH has conducted nearly 50 expeditions and tagged close to 500 sharks, collaborating with more than 90 research institutions worldwide. Their work has created a historic baseline of data, revealing critical insights into the breeding, feeding, and migratory behaviors of white sharks, with a focus on the Western North Atlantic—the waters where JAWS was set.

One of OCEARCH’s groundbreaking peer-reviewed studies outlines the complete migratory cycle of the white shark in the Western North Atlantic to date. This 80+ year life cycle model provides a comprehensive look at the white shark's journey from birth to old age, highlighting the critical habitats and areas where sharks overlap with human activities. This model is not only foundational for future white shark conservation but will also serve as a global baseline for future shark research and management.

"Through the multidisciplinary research we facilitate, we are developing a more complete understanding of the Western North Atlantic white shark, including their essential habitats and threats to population recovery. This data contributes to global white shark conservation efforts and will help shape fisheries management policies that we hope will ensure a healthy future for sharks and the oceans they protect," said Dr. Harley Newton, Chief Scientist and Veterinarian at OCEARCH.

To support this vital research, OCEARCH invites the public to engage in real-time shark tracking with the FREE Global Shark Tracker, a tool that allows anyone to follow the movements of tagged sharks, including CONTENDER. This tracker is part of OCEARCH’s effort to make their data accessible and encourage global participation in shark conservation.

Track real-life sharks now on the Free Global Shark Tracker App: https://www.ocearch.org/app/

Additionally, OCEARCH is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the team on board the OCEARCH research vessel through the Meet A Shark Sweepstakes. Participants can enter to win a trip to join OCEARCH scientists on a future expedition and engage in groundbreaking shark research.

Enter the Meet A Shark Sweepstakes to win a trip onboard OCEARCH: https://www.ocearch.org/contest/

About OCEARCH:

OCEARCH is a 501(c)(3) global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. Our mission is to return our world’s oceans to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad. OCEARCH is recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as white sharks, tiger sharks, and more. OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Global Shark Tracker™ and app that allows scientists, educators, and fans alike to learn about the never-before documented movements of our ocean's animals. The non-profit organization also provides a free STEM education curriculum that enables students to learn STEM skills while promoting environmental awareness. OCEARCH’s academic home is Jacksonville University, and our research is proudly supported by the following socially responsible organizations: Costa Sunglasses, SeaWorld, Yeti Coolers, Yamaha Rightwaters, Landry’s Inc., Cisco Brewers, Seakeeper Ride, SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, and Disney Conservation Fund. Learn more at ocearch.org

Attachments

Avery McAlhany OCEARCH 864-990-6524 press@ocearch.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.