New Leadership Book GROWING YOUR OWN Equips Small Business Owners With Proven Strategies for Team Development

Charleston, SC, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Rich Ashton started his first business venture decades ago, he was frustrated with the lack of guidance and support available to small business owners and managers. With so many get-rich-quick schemes, so much unhelpful self-help content, and canned books on leadership principles out there, Ashton wanted to create something specifically for local business owners and managers just starting in their careers. As a result of years of research and experience, his new book Growing Your Own was born.

Growing Your Own functions as a comprehensive guide for leaders to address the full range of challenges they may experience at various stages of their careers, and at different points in time during an entrepreneurial venture. Originally written as a series of biweekly blog posts for Ashton’s own leadership team, Growing Your Own compiles years of wisdom—advice birthed in the very trenches of a business’s day-to-day concerns—into a resource designed for maximum long-term impact.

Today, Rich continues to run a successful HVAC and plumbing business, but his insight is applicable across dozens of industries. Growing Your Own focuses on bringing business leadership and management principles to a wider audience, relying on a collection of personal stories—successes and failures alike—to demonstrate sound business strategy. The book is packed with examples of how to invest in your team well, make good hiring decisions, and create systems that streamline your processes while keeping your employees satisfied with their productivity.

Perfect for small-business teams, Growing Your Own transforms entry-level managers into exceptional leaders who will make a difference for a lifetime. Go beyond competence to a confident, masterful understanding of how to take your career to the next level—don’t miss this exceptional resource and its proven strategies for success!

About the Author:

Rich Ashton is the owner of a successful HVAC and plumbing company in North Texas. With over four decades of experience, he regularly logged his advice, experience, and insight in a biweekly blog for his employees. This blog evolved into a comprehensive resource for business leaders, Growing Your Own: Common Sense Advice for Developing Leaders Within a Small Business. Rich’s goal is to provide a practical roadmap for developing aspiring leaders into competent managers. He currently resides in Arlington, Texas with his wife of forty-four years. Together they have two sons and four beautiful grandchildren.

