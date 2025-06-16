Live Whole Health #277: Go with the (Tai Chi) flow

Has anyone told you to “go with the flow?” When I think of “going with the flow,” I often picture a creek or a stream, the water literally flowing and going around bends or rocks and gently changing course with the flow.

In Tai Chi, the goal is to “go with the flow.” In this case, rather than water, Tai Chi helps to move ‘Chi’ or energy, along with the movement of the body. You may have seen folks at a local park slowly flowing through a Tai Chi sequence.

Tai Chi is a mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness and visualization. Rooted in the Asian traditions of martial arts, Chinese medicine and philosophy, Tai Chi enhances relaxation, vitality, focus, posture, balance, strength, flexibility and mood. Tai Chi can be done in a small space without any additional equipment, and movements could be done standing or from a chair.

Flow with Lorie Enloe, former VA physical therapist and National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach for a 9-minute seated Tai Chi practice.

Tai Chi is one of the complementary and integrative health (CIH) approaches within the VA Whole Health System of care covered under the Veteran’s medical benefits package in support of Veteran health and well-being. To learn more about CIH services available at your facility, connect with your local Whole Health Facility Contacts.

For more information and tips on Moving Your Body through the Whole Health Components of Health and Well-Being, visit https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/circle-of-health/moving-body.asp.

Tai Chi’s meditative and movement components can also help support stress management. For more information on managing stress, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/Healthy_Living/Manage_Stress.asp.