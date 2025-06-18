G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan sets new incentive for Canadian collaboration to get things built: New Economy Canada

With high environmental and labour standards, and abundant clean energy, Canada is well positioned to capitalize on global interest in diversifying critical mineral supply chain

Victoria, BC, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday G7 leaders announced a Critical Minerals Action Plan that aims to diversify responsible production and supply, encourage investments and local value creation, and promote innovation in order to secure access to resilient critical minerals supply chains.

In response, Merran Smith, president of New Economy Canada said:

“With global tensions around trade, economic and energy security running high, countries are looking to reduce their risks. The obvious way to do this is through diversification of trade partners and suppliers. Demand for critical minerals is skyrocketing, particularly for their role in clean energy tech, and Canada has the resources to meet that demand.

The G7 leaders’ commitment to a standards-based market for critical minerals is particularly good news for Canada’s mining sector, whose Indigenous engagement and labour and environmental practices are the global gold standard. While critical mineral development has lagged in Canada of late, this action plan sets a big incentive for Canadian governments, communities and industries to get things built responsibly and quickly.”

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, industrial sector associations, as well as labour and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers and generate annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.

Rebecca Spring New Economy Canada 647.338.6274 rebecca.spring@neweconomycanada.ca

