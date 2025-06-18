Peninsula Capital Corp. Announces Transformational Acquisition of 959 U.S. Single-Family Rental Units in the Midwest

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Capital Corp., a leading Canadian real estate investment firm specializing in single family residential rental housing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a portfolio of 959 single-family rental (SFR) units across four high-growth U.S. markets in the Midwest: Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Columbus, Ohio.

This strategic acquisition significantly expands Peninsula’s U.S. footprint and aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to scale its single-family rental platform in economically resilient and demographically diverse markets. Prior to the acquisition Peninsula owned 1,168 units in Buffalo, New York and Rochester, New York and Cleveland, Ohio.

“This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth strategy,” said Mike Appelton, Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula Capital Corp. “The Midwest U.S. offers attractive fundamentals—affordable housing, job stability, and high rental demand—which complement our data-driven investment approach. We are committed to delivering strong returns for our investors while providing quality, professionally managed, safe, secure and affordable homes to our tenants.”

The newly acquired portfolio consists of a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units with an average size of approximately 1,100 square feet per unit, situated in established residential neighbourhoods with proximity to schools, employment centres, and transit infrastructure. The properties are stabilized with strong in-place occupancy and are projected to generate immediate cash flow.

With this latest investment, Peninsula Capital Corp. now owns and operates over 2,200 single-family rental units across the Northeast and Midwest in the United States.

About Peninsula Capital Corp.

Peninsula Capital Corp. is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing high-quality residential rental properties across the United States focusing on the former “Rust Belt” in the Northwest and Midwest which are strong and growing renter markets. With a proven track record in delivering value to investors and tenants alike, the firm leverages local partnerships and institutional expertise to scale its growing portfolio of single-family and multi-family homes.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Appelton

President and CEO

Peninsula Capital Corp.

Phone: (416) 460-7363

Email: mike.appelton@peninsulacapitalcorp.com

Website: www.peninsulacapitalcorp.com

