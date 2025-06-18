North Carolina Solar for All Community Advisory Board to meet June 24

The North Carolina Solar for All (EnergizeNC) Community Advisory Board will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, virtually.

Members of the public may attend using Webex. An agenda and supporting documents are available on the Solar for All Community Advisory Board webpage.

Event: Solar for All (EnergizeNC) Community Advisory Board

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, 12 p.m.

Join via Webex: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m8f499b389eab77d93374810c631daed1

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2429 143 6349

Meeting Password: SFACAB (7322025 when dialing from a phone)

Join by Telephone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll, +1-904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening location will be available for the meeting at DEQ Green Square, 217 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.

The Solar for All Community Advisory Board provides input on various aspects of program design, including on workforce development, consumer protection, outreach and communication, financial incentive design, and program eligibility.

North Carolina Solar for All (EnergizeNC)

In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) awarded $156 million to EnergizeNC, North Carolina’s Solar for All coalition, to expand access to residential and community solar in low-income and disadvantaged communities. The coalition is led by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s State Energy Office, in collaboration with the NC Clean Energy Technology Center, the NC Clean Energy Fund, and Advanced Energy.

The program aims to lower energy costs for participating residents, create good-paying jobs, and provide North Carolina families with access to reliable, affordable energy. Following a planning and design period, the EnergizeNC coalition anticipates launching services to households in late 2025. These services will transform solar energy growth statewide, enabling the rapid deployment of distributed solar and associated storage and delivering meaningful benefits to low income and rural communities across the state.