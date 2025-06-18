Governor Shapiro Showcases Pennsylvania’s Leadership in Life Sciences and Innovation at BIO 2025 in Boston

Speaking to thousands of industry leaders, investors, and researchers, Governor Shapiro highlighted Pennsylvania’s leadership in life sciences and his Administration’s strategic investments to drive innovation, grow the economy, and create good-paying jobs. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes a new $50 million investment to create the PA Innovation program to further position the Commonwealth as an economic development and innovation leader. This budget aims to connect the dots and attract new businesses in the life science sector — delivering speed and lower costs through access to a network of leading universities and research institutions.

Boston, MA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) CEO John F. Crowley for a fireside chat at the BIO 2025 International Convention in Boston, the world’s largest gathering of biotechnology leaders. Speaking to thousands of industry innovators, investors, and researchers, the Governor highlighted Pennsylvania’s leadership in the life sciences sector and his Administration’s strategic investments to drive innovation, grow the economy, and create good-paying jobs.

“Pennsylvania is home to world-class research institutions, cutting-edge companies, and a workforce ready to lead the next generation of innovation — and the life sciences sector is an area where the Commonwealth is poised for explosive growth,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re building on that legacy with a bold economic development strategy and targeted investments to grow the industry, support R&D, and bring life-saving treatments — manufactured at home in Pennsylvania — to market. While the federal government retreats, Pennsylvania will continue to invest and support our life sciences industry and the 100,000 Pennsylvanians who work in it.”

The BIO 2025 International Convention is the premier global event for biotechnology, bringing together more than 20,000 leaders from across the industry. The convention showcases innovation, promotes collaboration, and offers a platform for the biotech ecosystem to share breakthroughs and chart the future of health care, agriculture, and sustainability.

Investing in Innovation and Economic Growth

Governor Shapiro outlined his proposed $50 million investment to spur innovation across the Commonwealth from his 2025-26 proposed budget — including a $30 million initiative to grow life sciences jobs and $20 million in annual support for large-scale innovation. His budget proposal also includes:

$10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

$3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to provide different geographic regions with the resources they need to plan and implement localized economic development strategies

$2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

$5 million investment for grants to qualifying institutions doing research on neurodegenerative diseases, building on last year's progress after securing $1.9 million to create the first Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Division within the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA)

Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

These investments build on the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy — Pennsylvania’s first in nearly two decades — focused on five priority sectors: life sciences, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has secured more than $25 billion in private sector investments, creating over 10,750 jobs. Life sciences firms like Adare Pharma Solutions and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have expanded operations in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

Leading the Nation in Life Sciences

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector is a national powerhouse, employing over 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and world-renowned research institutions. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

Looking ahead, the sector is expected to create more than 6,500 new jobs across the Commonwealth over the next decade, with nearly 60 percent of that growth concentrated in research and development.

Governor Shapiro also highlighted key legislative wins like Act 39 of 2024, which ensures coverage of biomarker testing for patients across insurance providers, improving access to personalized treatment and advancing health equity.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

