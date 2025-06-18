Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Changes to Name, Investment Objective, Investment Strategies and Other Changes for Ninepoint Resource Fund

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today that, subject to unitholder approval, it proposes to change the investment objective (the IO Change) of Ninepoint Resource Fund (the Fund) to primarily focus the Fund’s investments in global equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved diretly or indirectly in the metals and mining sector. If the IO Change is approved by unitholders, Ninepoint Partners will adjust the Fund’s investment strategies to implement the new investment objective, and will change the name of the Fund to: Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund.

Corresponding with the IO Change, Ninepoint Partners proposes to change the reference index used by the Fund for the purposes of calculating its risk rating and the incentive fee payable by the Fund. Such reference index will be changed at the time of the IO Change and, subject to unitholder approval, the incentive fee calculation for the Fund will be reset at such time.

Ninepoint Partners will seek the approval of unitholders of the Fund in respect of the proposed IO Change and incentive fee reset (the Proposed Material Changes) at a special meeting to be held on or about August 11, 2025. Next month, details of the Proposed Material Changes will be sent to investors in the Fund who are entitled to vote. If the requisite approval is obtained, it is expected that the Proposed Material Changes will be implemented effective after the meeting on or about August 11, 2025.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

