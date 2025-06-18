Geriatric Medicines Market Growing Elderly Population and Advancements in Specialized Drug Development Poised to Drive Market Expansion to USD 1,701.91 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Geriatric Medicines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,073.13 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,701.91 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2032. The global geriatric population key consumers of medications for age-related conditions is expanding rapidly. This growing demographic, often affected by multiple co-morbidities, is a major driver of demand for geriatric medicines. Additionally, the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on developing specialized treatments for elderly care is further fueling market growth. However, the widespread availability of generic drugs may pose a challenge to market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global geriatric medicines market size is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching USD 1,073.13 Bn in 2025 and USD 1,701.91 Bn by 2032.

By disease indication, oncology segment is projected to account for more than one-fourth of the global geriatric medicines market share in 2025.

Based on form, tablet category will likely account for about USD 411 Bn by 2025.

In terms of route of administration, oral segment is expected to generate a revenue of about USD 613.83 Bn in 2025.

North America geriatric medicines market is estimated to be valued at around USD 393.83 Bn by 2025.

As per CMIs’ new geriatric medicines market analysis, Asia Pacific is poised to witness fastest growth throughout the assessment period.

Increasing Geriatric Population Spearheading Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights in its latest geriatric medicines market research report outlines major factors driving market growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing geriatric population globally.

People worldwide are living longer, leading to a spike in the overall geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people globally will be aged 60 years or older by 2030.

Rise in the elderly population will create a strong demand for geriatric medicines. This is because older people are more susceptible to chronic disease and age-related disorders.

High Cost of Geriatric Drugs Restraining Market Growth

The prospective geriatric medicine market outlook looks promising, owing to increasing geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, high cost of geriatric medications continues to be a significant barrier to broader market growth.

Many geriatric drugs, especially those addressing chronic and complex age-related conditions like Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis, and Parkinson’s, are expensive. This limits their affordability, particularly in low- and middle-income nations, thereby reducing overall geriatric medicines market demand.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Creating Growth Avenues

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, osteoporosis, and Parkinson’s among the elderly is driving demand for geriatric medicines. These conditions typically require long-term treatment, creating sustained need for age-specific drug therapies. As a result, the growing burden of chronic illnesses is opening significant growth avenues for the geriatric medicines market.

Rising interest in preventive care is anticipated to boost geriatric medicine sales growth during the assessment period. A large portion of the global geriatric population consumes preventive medicines and supplements like vitamins and omega-3s to maintain overall health, prevent chronic conditions, and improve quality of life. This growing focus on wellness and early intervention is expected to drive demand in the geriatric medicines market.

Impact of AI on the Geriatric Medicine Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the geriatric medicine market. It has the potential to enhance diagnostics, personalized treatment, and elderly care management.

AI tools help detect age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and osteoporosis early using predictive analytics and image recognition. They also improve chronic disease management and cut hospital readmissions through remote monitoring and virtual assistants.

AI integration not only boosts clinical efficiency but also promotes independent living. Eventually, it contributes to better health outcomes and quality of life for aging populations. Thus, adoption of AI is expected to positively impact the geriatric medicines market value in the coming years.

Emerging Geriatric Medicines Market Trends

Growing demand for personalized medicine for elderly patients is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. To capitalize on this trend, geriatric medicine companies are focusing on developing tailored treatments that address age-related health complexities, comorbidities, and individual patient profiles to improve therapeutic outcomes.

Ongoing advancements in new drug development are expected to positively impact the geriatric medicines market growth. Leading pharmaceutical companies are rigorously investing in R&D to create age-specific formulations like transdermal patches and easy-to-swallow tablets aimed at improving medication adherence among elderly patients.

Expansion of geriatric healthcare services is anticipated to drive demand for geriatric drugs. Many governments and private organizations are increasing investments in elder care facilities and home healthcare services. This is expected to bolster sales of geriatric medicines.

Polypharmacy trends are significantly influencing the geriatric medicines market value. This is because elderly patients often require multiple medications for comorbid conditions.

Analyst’s View

“The global geriatric medicines market is expanding steadily, owing to increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of age-related diseases, and rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions tailored to elderly patients,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Geriatric Medicines Market

Event Description and Impact FDA Approval of Donanemab (July 2024) Description: In July 2024, FDA approved Donanemab for early-stage Alzheimer’s treatment in older adults. Impact: Such approvals will boost innovation and investment in geriatric neurology drugs. WHO Midterm Review of “Decade of Healthy Ageing” Description: Recently WHO assessed global aging strategies and urged improved access to age-focused care. Impact: These initiatives encourage national health systems to expand geriatric medicine coverage. EU Geriatric Drug Labeling Guidelines Update Description: EMA introduced stricter rules for elderly-specific drug labeling and trials. Impact: This will drive pharmaceutical companies to include elderly in clinical testing. Global Rise in Polypharmacy Post-COVID (Lancet, March 2024) Description: Studies link increased medication load among elderly post-COVID. Impact: This raises demand for combination drugs and deprescribing strategies.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in geriatric medicines market report:

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bausch Health Companies

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Evoke Pharma

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co., Ltd.

UCB

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited



Key Developments

In March 2025, Eli Lilly expanded its LillyDirect platform to connect U.S. Alzheimer’s patients with in-person and telehealth providers. The goal is to boost diagnosis rates and improve access to treatment.

In January 2024, AbbVie introduced PRODUODOPA (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in the European Union for people with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

In July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Kisunla (donanemab‑azbt), a monoclonal antibody developed by Eli Lilly, for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The drug is designed to slow cognitive and functional decline by clearing amyloid-beta plaques in the brain.

Market Segmentation:



Disease Indication:

Oncology

Orthopedic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others



Form:

Tablet

Liquid

Capsule

Inhalers

Topical

Others

Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral Intravenous Intramuscular Subcutaneous

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

