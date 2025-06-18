How to Use Social Media Without Harming Your Mental Health

Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation offers simple steps to promote mental well-being in today’s digital world

New York, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As social media continues to reshape the way people connect and communicate, it is also raising new concerns about its impact on mental health. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF), the nation’s leading nonprofit funder of mental health research grants, is calling attention to both the risks and potential benefits of social media — and emphasizing the importance of using it mindfully.

“Social media can be a great way to stay connected, but it’s important to notice how it makes you feel,” said Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show Healthy Minds. “If you find it’s affecting your mood or sleep, take a break — your mental health comes first.”

While social media can foster a sense of community, amplify voices, and provide valuable mental health information, a growing body of research points to risks as well — especially among adolescents and young adults. Studies link high levels of social media use to increased symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as poor sleep, low self-esteem, and exposure to cyberbullying and harassment.

Young people are particularly vulnerable, as their brains and coping mechanisms are still developing. However, adults are not immune either: unhealthy patterns of social media use can affect users of any age, undermining mood, relationships, and overall well-being. Dr. Borenstein encourages individuals to take practical steps for healthier social media use:

Be mindful of how social media makes you feel — and adjust your use accordingly.

Limit screen time, especially before bed.

Curate your feed to focus on positive, supportive content.

Take breaks and prioritize offline activities that promote mental health.

If social media use is negatively affecting your mood, sleep, or relationships, it is important to seek guidance from a mental health professional. Help is available — and taking that first step is a sign of strength.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

