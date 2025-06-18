Aisera Introduces a System of AI Agents for Faster, Smarter Enterprise Transformation

Launch includes a full suite of enterprise-ready AI agents delivering secure, scalable, and trustworthy automation across applications and departments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading provider of agentic AI for business, today announced a major expansion of its award-winning Agentic AI platform , introducing a new comprehensive System of AI Agents designed to transform IT and HR operations and work seamlessly across critical enterprise functions. The system enables organizations to build, deploy and manage Aisera and third-party AI agents that autonomously coordinate decision-making, orchestrate intelligent processes, and execute tasks at scale, reducing manual intervention and accelerating business outcomes.

The enhanced Aisera Assistant includes a library of specialized agents for IT, HR, Finance, Facilities, Customer Service, and other departments and lines of business – ready for deployment in days. Aisera’s customers have reported over 75% auto-resolution rates for issues and queries, 78% increase in employee satisfaction, and 55% increase in productivity with operational cost reductions reaching 63% year over year.

System of AI Agents

Aisera's system of AI agents works like a trained enterprise support team, with:

Universal Agent : Acts as the front door for requests and tickets, understanding context, analyzing steps, and determining the most efficient resolution.

: Acts as the front door for requests and tickets, understanding context, analyzing steps, and determining the most efficient resolution. Domain Agents: Specialized AI agents designed for IT, HR, finance, customer service, and more, that leverage domain intelligence and contextual knowledge enabling them to deliver highly accurate, relevant, and efficient resolutions tailored to the domain they serve.

Specialized AI agents designed for IT, HR, finance, customer service, and more, that leverage domain intelligence and contextual knowledge enabling them to deliver highly accurate, relevant, and efficient resolutions tailored to the domain they serve. Task Agents: Execute specific enterprise tasks like expense approvals, procurement requests, and facility bookings, seamlessly integrating with existing business systems including ServiceNow, Workday, and Microsoft 365.



This approach delivers measurable results: IT teams see issue resolution rates of over 80% and 60% fewer escalations, HR departments reduce response times from hours to minutes and even seconds, and facilities management achieves 40% faster work order completion.

Agentic Conversations

Aisera’s agentic conversations leverage AI to ensure secure and efficient interactions across all communication channels, including email, SMS, web, messaging, and voice. This enables faster, more accurate resolution of requests and tickets, enhancing user experiences and boosting productivity through personalized, proactive, and frictionless engagement. Aisera’s Agentic conversations include:

Intentless understanding : Enhances user experience with personalized, validated, and precise responses with AI agents that understand natural language and context.

: Enhances user experience with personalized, validated, and precise responses with AI agents that understand natural language and context. Contextual disambiguation : Analyzes context, intent, and user behavior to gain a deeper understanding of each query or issue.

: Analyzes context, intent, and user behavior to gain a deeper understanding of each query or issue. Multi-fulfillment : Retrieves information from a knowledge source (private or public) and gives the ability to trigger action for end-to-end task completion.

: Retrieves information from a knowledge source (private or public) and gives the ability to trigger action for end-to-end task completion. Multi-modality: Ask questions via text, voice, images, and documents and get context-aware, intent-driven answers, generated with a personalized knowledge graph.

Enterprise-class Agentic Capabilities

In this major release, Aisera announced key agentic-first capabilities that include:

Hyperflows: Build intelligent workflows using natural language, eliminating the need for pre-defined and manual workflows.

Build intelligent workflows using natural language, eliminating the need for pre-defined and manual workflows. Autobrief: Transform lengthy documents into actionable summaries in seconds.

Transform lengthy documents into actionable summaries in seconds. GenIQ: Query any AI model, including on-prem models, from a single interface while maintaining enterprise data security.

Query any AI model, including on-prem models, from a single interface while maintaining enterprise data security. Agent Library: Select and deploy from a collection of purpose-built AI agents across domains like IT, HR, Finance, and more.

Select and deploy from a collection of purpose-built AI agents across domains like IT, HR, Finance, and more. Event Studio: Build proactive triggers that enable autonomous issue resolution and reduce response times.



"It is clear that traditional, single-agent, AI point solutions fall short when dealing with complex, cross-functional business processes," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. "Aisera’s system of AI agents addresses the biggest challenges enterprises face with adoption – from long deployment times and accuracy issues to rigid architectures and vendor lock-in. Our specialized domain-aware agents work collaboratively across departments, applications, and systems to deliver measurable outcomes in weeks, not months – securely, at scale, and without the hallucination or limitations of generic LLMs. This is the future of enterprise AI – built for speed, trust, and real impact.”

Addressing Enterprise AI Concerns

Aisera reports that with this latest release, it aims to address the numerous concerns that continue to hinder widespread AI adoption in enterprises:

Speed to Value : Aisera's 100+ pre-built agents have proven to deliver results within 90 days, where other solutions typically take 6-12 months of training and customization.

: Aisera's 100+ pre-built agents have proven to deliver results within 90 days, where other solutions typically take 6-12 months of training and customization. Vendor Lock-in Avoidance : Aisera’s open architecture ensures customers can integrate any AI model, switch between providers, and migrate customizations at any time - a stark contrast to proprietary platforms that trap customer data.

: Aisera’s open architecture ensures customers can integrate any AI model, switch between providers, and migrate customizations at any time - a stark contrast to proprietary platforms that trap customer data. No Hallucination Architecture : Through domain grounding, contextual validation, and multi-source verification, Aisera eliminates the "confident but wrong" responses that plague generic AI systems.

: Through domain grounding, contextual validation, and multi-source verification, Aisera eliminates the "confident but wrong" responses that plague generic AI systems. Data Security & Privacy : Unlike public AI services, Aisera never uses customer data for model training, ensuring complete confidentiality and also supports on-prem models.

: Unlike public AI services, Aisera never uses customer data for model training, ensuring complete confidentiality and also supports on-prem models. Enterprise-Class Interoperability: Aisera's agentic AI platform is engineered for seamless interoperability and powerful multi-agent collaboration across the enterprise, with native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication. As an A2A approved partner and an active developer of MCP community servers, Aisera is at the forefront of enterprise orchestrations and multi-agent ecosystems.



Business users can explore these new capabilities through AiseraPlay - a simulated environment that includes real-world use cases and demonstrates how Aisera’s out-of-the-box AI agents deliver measurable outcomes across IT, HR, Facilities, and more.

About Aisera

Aisera enables businesses to deliver transformative work experiences, boost employee productivity, and reduce operational costs with its award-winning AI agent platform. Aisera has been recognized as a leader in the market by top industry analysts including Gartner , Forrester , and IDC in conversational, generative, and agentic AI for enterprises.

Founded in 2017, Aisera is backed by top-tier investors such as Goldman Sachs, Menlo Ventures, True Ventures, Norwest, Thoma Bravo, Cisco Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Fortune 500 enterprises including Adobe, Aramark, Workday, T-Mobile, Gilead Sciences, Amgen, and BNSF Railway rely on Aisera’s products and solutions to deliver transformative results.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aisera operates globally across the USA, Greece, India, Canada, and the UK.

To learn more or schedule a live demo, contact: info@aisera.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.