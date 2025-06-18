Grön and Head Change Debut Exclusive Solventless Edibles in Missouri

A Flavor-Forward, Full-Spectrum Collaboration from Two Cannabis Industry Leaders





PORTLAND, Ore. and ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri cannabis consumers can now experience a new kind of high. Grön, the industry’s most flavor-obsessed edible brand, and Head Change, Missouri’s trusted craft rosin producer, have teamed up to launch exclusive solventless hash rosin-infused edibles—available now across the state.

Born from a shared commitment to clean extraction and bold expression, the collection infuses Head Change’s award-winning live rosin into Grön’s signature Pearls and MEGAs, delivering a high-integrity, high-impact edible made for real cannabis enthusiasts.

“This partnership is built on a shared respect for the plant and the people who truly appreciate it,” said Michael Thale, Chief Marketing Officer at Grön. “It’s not just a collab—it’s where two crafts collide. We’ve long admired Head Change’s quality-first approach, and this drop is a perfect example of what happens when both teams bring their best.”

Rosin Pearls (10mg THC per piece):

Orange Yuzu (Sativa) – A zesty burst of citrus that sharpens focus and fuels creativity.

– A zesty burst of citrus that sharpens focus and fuels creativity. Electric Honeydew (Hybrid) – Juicy melon, bright and balanced, with a lightly buzzing finish.

– Juicy melon, bright and balanced, with a lightly buzzing finish. Dragon Punch (Indica) – Dragon fruit with a knockout dose of chill. Sweet, tropical, and lights out.



Rosin MEGAs (100mg THC per gummy):

Baja Blaze (Sativa) – Tangy citrus-lime that channels breezy, beachy energy.

– Tangy citrus-lime that channels breezy, beachy energy. Peach Mango (Hybrid) – Sun-warmed and fruit-forward with a tangy twist. Like summer in every bite.

– Sun-warmed and fruit-forward with a tangy twist. Like summer in every bite. Cherry Cola (Indica)– Old-school cola meets bold cherry for a nostalgic flavor hit.



Each edible is crafted with real fruit, natural colors, and Head Change’s terp-rich, solventless live rosin—never any artificial ingredients or chemical shortcuts. Every bite is sugar-coated, sealed for freshness, and built for a consistent, full-spectrum experience that honors the plant and satisfies the palate.

“At Head Change, we believe rosin represents the purest expression of the plant. Partnering with Grön—an innovator in edible experiences—lets us honor that purity in a new format. This collab brings solventless hash to a wider audience without compromising on quality or intention. It’s the kind of alignment that we respect so much from Grön,” said Peter Seay, CEO, Head Change.

Now Available Across Missouri

The Grön x HeadChange collection is now available at licensed dispensaries statewide. To find a retailer near you, visit: https://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/

Want the Full Story

Watch the video that captures the making of the collab and the passion behind every gram and gram of sugar HERE.

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Illinois, and Canada.

About Head Change

HeadChange is Missouri’s premier producer of small-batch, solventless concentrates. Made with hand-washed, fresh-frozen flower and a commitment to clean, terpene-rich rosin, Head Change is redefining extract excellence for connoisseurs across the state. www.curadorbrands.com

