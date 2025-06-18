Circana Unveils Three New Solutions to Navigate Economic Shifts and Consumer Trends

Chicago, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC , today launched its latest innovations that empower businesses to stay ahead in today’s rapidly shifting economic and consumer landscapes. The newly launched playbook solutions integrate advanced insights and analytics and are offered across three dynamic areas of change: tariffs, Hispanic shopper trends, and GLP-1 consumer behavior.

Circana’s playbooks combine predictive analytics, detailed data, and actionable strategies to offer a structured approach to managing disruptions from macroeconomic and consumer shifts. Rooted in Circana’s unmatched data from Complete Consumer™ and Complete Market™, these playbooks identify key market signals, reveal areas of vulnerability or opportunity, and help clients take informed action. Whether used for optimizing product strategies, refining audience targeting, or analyzing pricing scenarios, these tools deliver a repeatable framework that empowers faster, more confident decision-making.

“Our clients are facing intricate challenges in staying competitive amidst shifting consumer habits and economic variables,” said Jeremy Allen, chief commercial officer for Circana. “These solutions bridge the gaps, providing insights that are not only granular but also actionable. From identifying risk and opportunities to optimizing growth strategies in specific categories, we’ve created first-of-their-kind playbooks for informed decision-making.”

Comprehensive Solutions for a Complex Market

Tariffs pose a host of challenges for businesses, from rising manufacturing costs to supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer spending. Circana’s Tariff Playbook equips companies with tools to evaluate category vulnerabilities, track retailer inventory trends, and simulate response scenarios. This data-driven approach helps clients predict and respond to tariff-induced shifts with confidence.

Hispanic shoppers represent a rapidly growing and influential segment, driving significant market growth across industries. Circana's Hispanic Playbook offers detailed insights into these customers' purchasing behaviors and preferences, enabling companies to align products, messaging, and marketing strategies to better engage this key audience.

GLP-1 users are redefining shopping and consumption patterns, particularly in food and beverage categories. Circana's GLP-1 Playbook tracks how their spending habits are evolving, providing businesses with a clear view of emerging trends. By leveraging these insights, companies can adapt their strategies to effectively meet changing consumer demands, whether they're focused on mitigating risk or capitalizing on new growth opportunities.

Circana’s integrated solutions are vital tools for retailers, manufacturers, foodservice operators, and agencies as they redefine their strategies in uncertain times, putting accurate forecasting, tailored audience insights, and scenario-planning tools at their fingertips.

“Manufacturers and retailers need a complete view across consumer sentiment, pricing, and demand to respond to shifts in the market quickly and confidently,” said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions for Circana. “The insights and data we provide not only show what’s currently happening but also arm our clients with the tools they need to adjust and thrive, no matter the market conditions.”

Learn more about Circana’s three new global economic and trend playbooks.

