Outlook Therapeutics to Participate in a Virtual Investor Lunch Break Event

ISELIN, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that it will participate in a Virtual Investor Lunch Break Event on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Lawrence Kenyon, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer and Jedd Comiskey, Senior VP – Head of Europe, will discuss the Company’s commercial strategy, upcoming milestones and current activities. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.



About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational, and a BLA has been resubmitted to the FDA. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

OTLK@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

