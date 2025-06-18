Traliant wins prestigious Telly Award for inclusion training, launches 2025 update to reflect latest laws and guidance

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced an enhanced version of its Creating Inclusive Workplaces training course – recently honored with a Telly Award for Immersive & Interactive Content. The 2025 update incorporates the latest federal, state and local laws, along with current guidance from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and recent Executive Orders related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Traliant’s Creating Inclusive Workplaces explores core concepts that promote inclusive values and behaviors. Rooted in anti-discrimination and inclusive leadership principles, the course is aligned with evolving compliance requirements and best practices. Learners are guided by an AI learning assistant, Mira, through realistic workplace scenarios — such as team meetings, coffee chats and group messages — where inclusion challenges often arise. A newly introduced adaptive learning format provides learners with the opportunity to complete the training in as little as seven minutes, allowing for greater flexibility for today’s fast-paced work environments.

“Inclusion is key to creating workplaces where people feel respected, engaged and ready to do their best,” said Casey Heck, Senior Vice President of HR at Traliant. “With our new adaptive course format, employees can demonstrate what they know and wrap up training in under seven minutes — making it easier for HR teams to efficiently build inclusive habits without impacting productivity.”

The Creating Inclusive Workplaces is one of several inclusion-focused training courses refreshed for 2025. Updated in collaboration with in-house legal experts, these courses provide HR and compliance leaders with impactful tools to support inclusion programs through legally sound, timely content that reflect current regulations and evolving workplace expectations, including:

A recent Traliant study underscores the ongoing need for meaningful inclusion efforts: while most employers and employees view inclusion as vital to retention, innovation, and performance, nearly a third of employees still report feeling excluded or marginalized at work. Traliant’s continuously monitored and maintained training courses help close this gap with engaging, modern solutions that align inclusive values with everyday workplace behavior and decision-making.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

