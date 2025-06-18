Progress Software CEO Yogesh Gupta Named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award Winner

Visionary CEO recognized for bold leadership, strategic growth, accelerated AI innovation and long-term stakeholder value creation

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The prestigious program recognizes visionary leaders of companies who are driving innovation, accelerating growth and creating lasting impact for future generations.

Since joining Progress in 2016, Gupta has driven significant growth and transformation at the company. Under his leadership, Progress has more than doubled in size, completed five strategic acquisitions—including the landmark 2024 purchase of ShareFile, the company’s largest acquisition to date—and successfully executed its Total Growth Strategy, focusing on innovation, disciplined mergers and acquisitions, and customer retention. Gupta’s foresight in navigating market shifts, especially in AI, has positioned Progress ahead of the curve, consistently delivering value to a global client base that includes over 75% of the Fortune 500.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from EY,” said Gupta. “Entrepreneurship is about more than building a business—it’s about building a future. I’m proud to lead a company that innovates not only in technology but also invests in people, communities and purpose.”

Gupta’s entrepreneurial approach is shaped by a personal journey defined by resilience, ambition and a deep belief in innovation’s power. Since becoming CEO, he has cultivated a culture of agility, strategic risk-taking and operational excellence across the organization. Progress has achieved record revenues and doubled its global workforce from 1,500 to 3,000 employees during his tenure. Renowned for his sharp business insight and people-centric leadership, Gupta actively mentors employees and engages with teams worldwide, fostering a culture grounded in excellence, teamwork, respect and sustainable value creation.

Gupta was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.

As a New England award winner, he is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November 2025.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd7178e-98af-40f6-8027-c19233524eee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.