Moomoo Gears Up to Celebrate New York Mets' 50th Victory with a $20,000 Fan Giveaway, Announces 25th Win Prize Recipient with $10,000

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, is getting ready to celebrate with New York Mets fans with a $20,000 giveaway as the Mets approach the exciting 50th win of the 2025 MLB season. Moomoo also congratulates the Mets on achieving their 25th win by giving $10,000 to the sweepstakes winner - H Smith from Queens, New York. This milestone also activated the first major prize in moomoo’s season-long fan engagement campaign.

As part of the strategic partnership with the Mets, moomoo pledged to contribute $10,000 to a special prize fund for every team victory. With the Mets reaching 25 wins, H Smith becomes the first moomoo user to win the first prize of this ongoing sweepstakes. As the season progresses, subsequent milestone achievements including 50, 75, and 100 wins will lead to increased prizes for each milestone and a potential $1 million grand prize for a lucky moomoo investor.

At this time, fans are encouraged to create their moomoo account and make a qualifying deposit soon for a chance to win the $20,000 prize after the team records its 50th win.

"We’re excited to officially kickoff the prize portion of this special partnership with the Mets, and reward Mets fans and moomoo users by creating special experiences like this," said Neil McDonald, moomoo US's CEO. "Our partnership with the Mets aims at creating memorable experiences for fans and investors alike and we can’t wait to see what the rest of the season will bring."

In addition to the cash awards, moomoo will host Moomoo Mondays at Mets games: every Monday home game during the 2025 regular season moomoo will be giving away up to 500 free tickets to fans. To be eligible, fans will simply show the moomoo Monday Mets ticket offer on their moomoo app at the Mets Box Office at the ballpark. Each Monday, fans can expect prizes and surprises during their Citi Field experience, including free promotional items.

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the U.S., moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@us.moomoo.com .

